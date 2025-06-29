Florida beaches face 4th of July holiday weekend washout regardless of tropical development

Tens of millions of people are expected to travel ahead of the Fourth of July holiday this week, but some heavy rain will likely lead to a washout at beaches in Florida regardless of tropical development near or off the Southeast coast.

Earlier on Sunday, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said an area of low pressure could form by the end of the week or next weekend from the remnants of a frontal boundary near or along the southeastern U.S. Atlantic or Gulf coasts.

This graphic shows an area to watch for possible tropical development later this week and into the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

(FOX Weather)



The NHC is currently giving the potential future system a low chance of development over the next week.

However, regardless of tropical development, it’s likely going to be a miserable week and weekend at Florida beaches as Americans celebrate the Fourth of July.

This graphic shows the forecast rain totals in the Southeast through the middle of this week.

(FOX Weather)



According to the FOX Forecast Center, several inches of rain could fall across the Southeast this week, especially in Florida.

Coastal areas from the Florida Panhandle southward along the Florida Peninsula to the Sarasota area could pick up 3-5 inches of rain this week, with some locally higher amounts of up to 8 inches or more.

That means if you're hoping to head to the beach near Panama City, Perry, St. Petersburg or Tampa, you may need to prepare other plans as outdoor activities may be washed out.

This graphic shows information regarding heavy rain moving into Florida this week, regardless of tropical development headed into the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

(FOX Weather)



Heavy rain is also expected along the Atlantic coast of Florida from Jacksonville southward through Daytona Beach, as well as in communities along the Space Coast from Cocoa Beach to Melbourne.

Orlando is also likely going to pick up a few inches of rain this week.