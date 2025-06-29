Possible tropical development off Southeast coast could threaten 4th of July plans next weekend

MIAMI – A new area to watch for possible tropical development has emerged off the Southeast coast of the U.S. and could impact Fourth of July holiday travel for millions of Americans across the region next weekend.

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) said that toward the end of this week and into next weekend, an area of low pressure could develop from the remnants of a frontal boundary near or along the southeastern U.S. Atlantic or Gulf coasts.

This graphic shows an area to watch for possible tropical development later this week and into the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

(FOX Weather)



The NHC said that some gradual tropical or subtropical development could occur at that point as the future system drifts slowly just off the U.S. coast.

Currently, the NHC is giving the system a low chance of development over the next week.

The Fourth of July holiday weekend is fast approaching, and a record-breaking 72.2 million Americans from coast to coast are preparing to travel, according to AAA.

The record-breaking number of expected travelers is due in part to the holiday falling on a Friday this year, creating a built-in three-day weekend for many, Melanie Fish, a travel expert with Vrbo, told FOX Weather.