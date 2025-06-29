Multiple water rescues at Rocky Mountain National Park prompt dire warnings from officials

ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK, Colo. – Despite the beauty of Rocky Mountain National Park, officials are warning visitors to take precautions due to recent swift-water rescues that occurred in the Wild Basin area on Friday.

According to the National Park Service (NPS), rangers and other rescue personnel responded to three separate incidents involving both adults and children in the St. Vrain River.

As the summer brings an influx of new visitors to the park, officials take the chance to remind people of potential risks and safety tips to ensure the best experience possible.

Officials advise staying at least one body length away from the edge of riverbanks and waterfalls, as some rocks and logs can be deceivingly slippery.

"If you see swift water moving across a hiking trail, stop. Don’t try to cross – the water could be deeper than you think. Be prepared to turn back to alternate hiking routes and complete your hike another day," NPS officials said.

What to do if you witness someone fall into swift-moving water

Stay calm and try to keep the person in sight.

Do not enter the water and try to rescue them yourself. This could place you in a life-threatening position, as well as the person you are trying to help.

Look around and see if a branch, rope or throw bag can be used to help the person in the water.

Call 911 and report the location, and share that someone has fallen into swift-moving water.

The NPS states that even a few inches of moving water can knock an adult off their feet, and powerful currents can quickly pull a person underwater.