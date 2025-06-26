Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Tropical Storm Flossie looms; damaging storms parade around heat dome

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It's Thursday, June 26, 2025. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Invest 95E could become Tropical Storm Flossie in Eastern Pacific this weekend

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) is continuing to monitor the development of an area of low pressure in the Eastern Pacific that has been designated as Invest 95E, which is expected to become a tropical depression or Tropical Storm Flossie this weekend.

The NHC said that showers and thunderstorms associated with Invest 95E a few hundred miles south-southwest of the coast of Guatemala have diminished over the past day or so, but the system is expected to encounter more favorable upper-level winds in a few days.

'Ring of fire' ignites tornadoes across northern, southern US as drenching storms stretch thousands of miles

Severe storms erupted Wednesday across the northern Plains through the Great Lakes as storms fired up along the northern periphery of the heat dome that has gripped the East Coast. Storms brought several tornadoes to Minnesota and triggered a Flash Flood Emergency for central Nebraska on Thursday morning.

Meanwhile, an area of low pressure interacted with the southern portion of that heat dome, producing damaging wind gusts and even a tornado in Pinellas County, Florida.

Severe weather will once again be possible across the Midwest and Southeast on Thursday.

Record-shattering heat dome wanes across Northeast, mid-Atlantic as cooler temps begin to provide relief

The cold front sparking those severe storms is also bringing the first relief from the heat to the Northeast and mid-Atlantic, which saw many places reach heat indices over 100 degrees earlier this week.

Cities farther north like Boston are already enjoying temperatures in the 70s, while New York City will hold in the lower 80s. Scattered showers will accompany cooler temperatures in some locations.

By Friday, some places in the Northeast and mid-Atlantic could see 40-degree temperature swings from Tuesday's high temperatures.

See it: Alligator takes dip in Texas family's pool as deputies attempt to wrangle beast

First responders in East Texas managed to capture an alligator found in a rural family's backyard pool this week.

Footage captured by Lacy Jane Turner on Monday showed Smith County Deputy Brian Hutchins and another man using a net and a catchpole to secure the gator outside Turner's Bullard home.

