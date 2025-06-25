'Ring of fire' to ignite severe storm threats across northern, eastern US as flood potential grows

Fast Facts:

"Ring of fire" storms will enhance the flood risk, with 3-5 inches of rain likely across the northern tier of the U.S., and an increasing flood risk for parts of the Gulf Coast and Florida Panhandle.

A Level 2 out of 5 severe storm risk affects over 26 million people from the Plains to the mid-Atlantic on Wednesday, with storms posing threats of hail, intense winds and a few tornadoes.

Locally heavy rain from storms will likely lead to flash flooding.

Severe storms also return to the Southeast on Wednesday, potentially enhanced by sea breezes in the Florida Panhandle.

Rounds of severe storms will continue across the central and northern tier of the U.S. on Wednesday as a large dome of high pressure sits across the Southeast, the FOX Forecast Center said.

These "ring of fire" storms will pop up with daytime heating into the afternoon, delivering rounds of potentially severe thunderstorms across areas from the Plains eastward into the mid-Atlantic.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

A three-hour radar loop. Yellow shaded areas denotes a Severe Thunderstorm Watch while red shaded areas denote a Tornado Watch.

Warning boxes are color coded as: Severe Thunderstorm Warnings in yellow, Tornado Warnings in red, Tornado Warnings with confirmed tornado in purple, Flash Flood Warnings in green, and Flash Flood Emergencies in pink.

(FOX Weather)



On Wednesday, severe storms are possible across the northern and central Plains through the southern Great Lakes to portions of the mid-Atlantic. The biggest threat with any storms that develop during the afternoon and evening will be damaging winds, though small hail and a few tornadoes are also possible.

A look at the severe storm threat in the northern tier on Wednesday.

(FOX Weather)



As the large ridge of record-breaking heat begins to break down, storm chances will gradually shift farther southward, the FOX Forecast Center said. On Thursday, severe storms will once again be possible, this time across the Midwest and Southeast.

Storms will likely form in clusters, which could merge quickly and enhance the wind threat as they move east.

HEAT DOME TO BRING ANOTHER DAY OF STIFLING TEMPERATURES AHEAD OF MUCH-NEEDED RELIEF

Due to the slow-moving nature of these storms, several inches of rain could fall, raising the risk of flash flooding. A widespread 3-5 inches of rain is likely for the northern Plains and Upper Midwest. For this reason, NOAA's Weather Prediction Center has highlighted these areas in its excessive rainfall outlook each day through Thursday.

Severe storms return to Southeast by Wednesday afternoon

Strong daytime heating and a very humid environment will enhance instability from Virginia through Florida. This will result in daily afternoon storm chances through late-week, the FOX Forecast Center said.

On Wednesday, damaging winds will be the biggest severe storm threat. Some computer forecast model guidance suggests that a line of severe storms will develop in the Carolinas and race southwestward toward the Florida Panhandle.

A look at the severe storm threat in the Southeast on Wednesday.

(FOX Weather)



The possibility of downbursts (localized areas of intense, damaging winds) exists within this line of storms, the FOX Forecast Center said. All the storms will be full of moisture and will form into clusters where heavier rain totals could occur.

A chance of flash flooding exists across the central and eastern Gulf Coast and Florida Panhandle. Rain totals of up to 3-5 inches are possible, especially closer to the Gulf Coast.

It's wash, rinse and repeat on Thursday as more chances of severe storms exist from Virginia to the Florida Panhandle, bringing large hail and severe wind gusts.

A look at the severe storm threat in the Southeast on Thursday and Friday.

(FOX Weather)



As the ridge of high pressure continues to break down, afternoon storms will remain in the forecast into the end of the week, the FOX Forecast Center said.