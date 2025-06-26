Flash Flood Emergency issued in Nebraska after torrential rain leads to flooded roads, streams

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. – A rare Flash Flood Emergency was issued in parts of Nebraska on Wednesday after several inches of rain fell in less than a day, causing many roads in the Grand Island area to become impassable due to flooding.

The Grand Island Police Department took to social media on Wednesday night to urge people to stay home and stay safe due to the potentially dangerous situation.

"Travel is not advised," police said on Facebook. "Our officers are unable to access many stranded vehicles at this time."

Police said the Eddy Street and Sycamore underpasses were closed due to standing water, and many streets were flooding.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS) office in Hastings, Nebraska, between 3 and 7 inches of rain fell within about 12 hours on Wednesday, most of which fell within four hours.

"This is a Flash Flood Emergency for the city of Grand Island," the NWS said. "Seek higher ground now."

Forecasters warned that even though the heaviest of the precipitation has moved out of the area, flooding and flash flooding was still occurring as of early Thursday morning.

The flooding has also impacted streams and drainages in the area, including Warm Slough, Moores Creek, Silver Creek, Wood River and Prairie Creek.

This is now the second-wettest day on record in Grand Island and the wettest June day on record.