Lightning caused nearly 9,000-acre Forsyth Fire in Utah, officials say

The U.S. Forest Service said these types of lightning strikes are so hot, they vaporize any sap and moisture in the tree, starting a very slow smoldering fire that burns from the inside out

By Hayley Vawter
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah – The Forsyth Fire continues to burn thousands of acres in Utah and was officially started by a lightning strike, officials said.

Firefighters have been battling the wildfire since it was discovered on June 19. It has now burned 8,899 acres and is uncontained. 

(Washington County Sheriff's Office-Utah / FOX Weather)

The Dixie National Forest division of the U.S. Forest Service announced Tuesday that the fire was caused when lightning hit a tree. 

During the initial attack on the fire, the incident commander discovered a tree that was hit by lightning near the fire's point of origin in the Pine Valley Wilderness Area. 

An investigation into the cause showed thunderstorms came through the area June 9 – just 10 days before the fire was discovered. Evaluation of the tree proved that the lightning strike hit the base of the tree, igniting a fire within the tree's trunk.

BOLTS FROM THE BLUE: HOW DANGEROUS LIGHTNING CAN STRIKE MILES AWAY FROM THUNDERSTORMS 

  An investigation led fire officials to believe the tree was hit by lightning on June 9.
    An investigation led fire officials to believe the tree was hit by lightning on June 9. (Forsyth Fire IA Incident Commander, Chad Walker)

  High winds alerted firefighters to the fire.
    High winds alerted firefighters to the fire. (Forsyth Fire IA Incident Commander, Chad Walker)

  The fire ignited in the base of the tree, causing all moisture and sap to smolder.
    The fire ignited in the base of the tree, causing all moisture and sap to smolder. (Forsyth Fire IA Incident Commander, Chad Walker)

The U.S. Forest Service said these types of lightning strikes are so hot, they vaporize any sap and moisture in the tree, starting a very slow smoldering fire that burns from the inside out. 

Because the fire was contained inside the tree, it went undetected until strong winds Thursday increased fire activity, finally revealing smoke. 

WHICH STATES HAVE THE MOST LIGHTNING INSURANCE CLAIMS?

Smoky skies in Washington County, Utah, as the Forsyth Fire burns.

Smoky skies in Washington County, Utah, on June 21 as the Forsyth Fire burns. 

(Washington County Sheriff's Office - Utah / FOX Weather)

Quickly after discovery, fire crews worked to try and stop the fire spreading. High temperatures, extremely low humidity and high winds caused the fire to make a swift run toward Pine Valley. 

The Washington County Sheriff reported Monday that 13 homes have been destroyed by the fire. 

Nearly 700 fire personnel are responding to the Forsyth Fire. 

