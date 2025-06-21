Which states have the most lightning insurance claims?

MALVERN, Pa. – Insurers paid just over $1 billion in lightning-related claims in 2024, marking a 16.5% decrease from the year before, according to newly released data from the Insurance Information Institute.

The institute reported that the number of claims across the U.S. totaled 55,537, with Florida, Texas and, perhaps surprisingly, California topping the list for the most damage.

The Sunshine State, often referred to as the lightning capital of the country, reported 4,780 claims. However, Texas recorded the highest average cost per claim at a staggering $38,558.

"Fewer claims and a decline in severity indicate increased awareness and improved mitigation," Sean Kevelighan, CEO of Triple-I, said in a statement. "Nonetheless, lightning remains a significant threat to property and safety, particularly during storm season."

State Farm, the nation’s largest homeowners insurance provider, attributed much of the damage to ground surges from lightning strikes.

Lightning-related damage in California is often especially costly due to wildfires sparked by "dry lightning" events.

NOAA defines dry lightning as lightning strikes that occur without significant rainfall reaching the ground in the location of the bolt.

Heat from these strikes can smolder in dry brush for days before igniting into an inferno.

Lightning has been linked to some of California’s most destructive blazes, including the 2020 August Complex Fire, which scorched more than 1 million acres in Northern California; the SCU Lightning Complex Fire, which impacted areas southeast of San Francisco; and the LNU Lightning Complex Fire, which killed six people and destroyed nearly 1,500 structures in and around Napa Valley.

According to insurance industry experts, if lightning starts a fire that damages a property, most homeowner insurance policies will cover the resulting loss.

Other states ranking high on Triple-I’s list included Georgia, North Carolina, Louisiana and Alabama - regions that often experience intense lightning activity during summer and severe weather seasons.

"Lightning remains a costly and unpredictable threat, with ground surges causing nearly half of all claims," Michal Brower, a representative of State Farm, said. "These events can cause extensive damage to electrical systems, appliances, and even structural issues. The damage underscores the critical need for homeowners to be aware of the risks, invest in protective measures, and stay prepared, especially in high-risk regions where lightning strikes are most frequent and damaging."

While the overall volume of claims has trended downward in recent years due to better preparedness and technology, the average cost per claim has risen to $18,641 - an increase of nearly 73% over the past decade.

On average, cloud-to-ground lightning accounts for about 20 million strikes in the U.S. annually, with many more that never reach the Earth’s surface.

NOAA encourages businesses and homeowners to observe National Lightning Safety Awareness Week, an annual event that began in 2001 and runs this year from June 22–28.

The agency credits increased awareness of dangers for a decline in lightning-related fatalities around the country.