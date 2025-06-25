Paris slammed by 70 mph gusts as severe thunderstorms sweep in amid 99-degree scorcher

FILE -- Thunderstorms brought hail and flash flooding to Paris, France on March 3, 2025. Video showed cars and trees being showered with hail.
PARIS -- The City of Lights was temporarily more like the City of Lightning Wednesday after a ferocious thunderstorm brought damaging winds and torrential rains across Paris and central France.
A lightning bolt is seen over the roofs of buildings during a thunderstorm in Paris on June 25, 2025. (Photo by Thibaud MORITZ / AFP) (Photo by THIBAUD MORITZ/AFP via Getty Images)
Gusts reached 65-70 mph in Paris, with a gust of 71 mph in Montauban and 73 mph in Muids, according to Meteo France. Over in Bernay, a supercell brought a gust of 78 mph with 2 inches of rain reported in just one hour.
TOPSHOT - A lighting bolt lights up the sky as people prepare to leave the beach during a thunder storm over the city of La Baule, in western France, on June 25, 2025. (Photo by Loic VENANCE / AFP) (Photo by LOIC VENANCE/AFP via Getty Images)
A lighting bolt lights up the sky over Sacre Coeur Basilica in Montmartre during a thunderstorm, northern Paris, on June 25, 2025. (Photo by Julie SEBADELHA / AFP) (Photo by JULIE SEBADELHA/AFP via Getty Images)
People run for shelter on a street in the 20th Arrondissement during a thunderstorm, in Paris, on June 25, 2025. (Photo by Christophe DELATTRE / AFP) (Photo by CHRISTOPHE DELATTRE/AFP via Getty Images)
A man runs for shelter on a street in the 20th Arrondissement during a thunderstorm, in Paris, on June 25, 2025. (Photo by Christophe DELATTRE / AFP) (Photo by CHRISTOPHE DELATTRE/AFP via Getty Images)
A lighting bolt lights up the sky over Sacre Coeur Basilica in Montmartre during a thunderstorm, northern Paris, on June 25, 2025. (Photo by Julie SEBADELHA / AFP) (Photo by JULIE SEBADELHA/AFP via Getty Images)
TOPSHOT - This photograph shows a lightning bolt falling near Sacre Coeur Basilica in Montmartre during a thunderstorm, in Paris on June 25, 2025. (Photo by Olivier MORIN / AFP) (Photo by OLIVIER MORIN/AFP via Getty Images)
A lighting bolt lights up the sky over Sacre Coeur Basilica in Montmartre during a thunderstorm, northern Paris, on June 25, 2025. (Photo by Julie SEBADELHA / AFP) (Photo by JULIE SEBADELHA/AFP via Getty Images)
A lighting bolt lights up the sky over Sacre Coeur Basilica in Montmartre during a thunderstorm, northern Paris, on June 25, 2025. (Photo by Julie SEBADELHA / AFP) (Photo by JULIE SEBADELHA/AFP via Getty Images)
A cyclist rides in the rain during a thunderstorm in Rue de Bagnolet, Paris, on June 25, 2025. (Photo by Christophe DELATTRE / AFP) (Photo by CHRISTOPHE DELATTRE/AFP via Getty Images)
Large hailstones were reported in Peyrehoarde and Montegut, Meteo France said.
Paris' Orly Airport reported several flight delays due to severe weather, with Charles de Gaulle Airport clocking a gust of 53 mph as the storms blew through.
People run for shelter on a street in the 20th Arrondissement during a thunderstorm, in Paris, on June 25, 2025. (Photo by Christophe DELATTRE / AFP) (Photo by CHRISTOPHE DELATTRE/AFP via Getty Images)
The storms came amid a blistering heat wave in the heart of France. The high temperature at Paris-Orly was 99 degrees before rapidly cooling off during the thunderstorms.
Meteor France said severe thunderstorms remain possible later into the night with up to 1-2 inches of rain in 1-2 hours, 1-2 inch hail stones, wind gusts of 70-75 mph and frequent lightning.