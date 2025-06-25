Search
Extreme Weather
Published

Paris slammed by 70 mph gusts as severe thunderstorms sweep in amid 99-degree scorcher

Gusts reached 65-70 mph in Paris, with a gust of 71 mph in Montauban and 73 mph in Muids, according to Meteo France.

By Scott Sistek Source FOX Weather
PARIS -- The City of Lights was temporarily more like the City of Lightning Wednesday after a ferocious thunderstorm brought damaging winds and torrential rains across Paris and central France.

Paris Storms

A lightning bolt is seen over the roofs of buildings during a thunderstorm in Paris on June 25, 2025. (Photo by Thibaud MORITZ / AFP) (Photo by THIBAUD MORITZ/AFP via Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

Gusts reached 65-70 mph in Paris, with a gust of 71 mph in Montauban and 73 mph in Muids, according to Meteo France. Over in Bernay, a supercell brought a gust of 78 mph with 2 inches of rain reported in just one hour.

  Paris Storms
    Image 1 of 9

    TOPSHOT - A lighting bolt lights up the sky as people prepare to leave the beach during a thunder storm over the city of La Baule, in western France, on June 25, 2025. (Photo by Loic VENANCE / AFP)

  Paris Storms
    Image 2 of 9

    A lighting bolt lights up the sky over Sacre Coeur Basilica in Montmartre during a thunderstorm, northern Paris, on June 25, 2025. (Photo by Julie SEBADELHA / AFP)

  Paris Storms
    Image 3 of 9

    People run for shelter on a street in the 20th Arrondissement during a thunderstorm, in Paris, on June 25, 2025. (Photo by Christophe DELATTRE / AFP)

  Paris Storms
    Image 4 of 9

    A man runs for shelter on a street in the 20th Arrondissement during a thunderstorm, in Paris, on June 25, 2025. (Photo by Christophe DELATTRE / AFP)

  Paris Storms
    Image 5 of 9

    A lighting bolt lights up the sky over Sacre Coeur Basilica in Montmartre during a thunderstorm, northern Paris, on June 25, 2025. (Photo by Julie SEBADELHA / AFP) (Photo by JULIE SEBADELHA/AFP via Getty Images) ( )

  Paris Storms
    Image 6 of 9

    TOPSHOT - This photograph shows a lightning bolt falling near Sacre Coeur Basilica in Montmartre during a thunderstorm, in Paris on June 25, 2025. (Photo by Olivier MORIN / AFP)

  Paris Storms
    Image 7 of 9

    A lighting bolt lights up the sky over Sacre Coeur Basilica in Montmartre during a thunderstorm, northern Paris, on June 25, 2025. (Photo by Julie SEBADELHA / AFP) (Photo by JULIE SEBADELHA/AFP via Getty Images) ( )

  Paris Storms
    Image 8 of 9

    A lighting bolt lights up the sky over Sacre Coeur Basilica in Montmartre during a thunderstorm, northern Paris, on June 25, 2025. (Photo by Julie SEBADELHA / AFP) (Photo by JULIE SEBADELHA/AFP via Getty Images) ( )

  Paris Storms
    Image 9 of 9

    A cyclist rides in the rain during a thunderstorm in Rue de Bagnolet, Paris, on June 25, 2025. (Photo by Christophe DELATTRE / AFP)

Large hailstones were reported in Peyrehoarde and Montegut, Meteo France said.

Paris' Orly Airport reported several flight delays due to severe weather, with Charles de Gaulle Airport clocking a gust of 53 mph as the storms blew through.

Paris Storms

People run for shelter on a street in the 20th Arrondissement during a thunderstorm, in Paris, on June 25, 2025. (Photo by Christophe DELATTRE / AFP) (Photo by CHRISTOPHE DELATTRE/AFP via Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

The storms came amid a blistering heat wave in the heart of France. The high temperature at Paris-Orly was 99 degrees before rapidly cooling off during the thunderstorms.

Meteor France said severe thunderstorms remain possible later into the night with up to 1-2 inches of rain in 1-2 hours, 1-2 inch hail stones, wind gusts of 70-75 mph and frequent lightning.

