Paris slammed by 70 mph gusts as severe thunderstorms sweep in amid 99-degree scorcher

PARIS -- The City of Lights was temporarily more like the City of Lightning Wednesday after a ferocious thunderstorm brought damaging winds and torrential rains across Paris and central France.

Gusts reached 65-70 mph in Paris, with a gust of 71 mph in Montauban and 73 mph in Muids, according to Meteo France. Over in Bernay, a supercell brought a gust of 78 mph with 2 inches of rain reported in just one hour.

Large hailstones were reported in Peyrehoarde and Montegut, Meteo France said.

Paris' Orly Airport reported several flight delays due to severe weather, with Charles de Gaulle Airport clocking a gust of 53 mph as the storms blew through.

The storms came amid a blistering heat wave in the heart of France. The high temperature at Paris-Orly was 99 degrees before rapidly cooling off during the thunderstorms.

Meteor France said severe thunderstorms remain possible later into the night with up to 1-2 inches of rain in 1-2 hours, 1-2 inch hail stones, wind gusts of 70-75 mph and frequent lightning.