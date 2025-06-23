Search
Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Heat wave to sizzle eastern US while Invest 90L churns in Atlantic

Top weather news for Monday, June 23, 2025: A dangerous heat wave is set to sizzle the eastern half of the U.S. for the first half of the workweek. Meanwhile, the National Hurricane Center is tracking Invest 90L in the central Atlantic that could become a short-lived tropical depression or tropical storm on Monday.

By Steven Yablonski Source FOX Weather
Weather in America: June 23, 2025

FOX Weather has you covered with the breaking forecasts and weather news headlines for your Weather in America on Monday, June 23, 2025. Get the latest from FOX Weather Meteorologist Michael Estime.

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It's Monday, June 23, 2025. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Life-threatening heat dome prompts alerts for 147 million in 28 states

The first major heat wave of the summer is firing up across the eastern half of the U.S. this week, with major cities along the Interstate 95 corridor like Washington, Philadelphia and New York City flirting with 100 degrees.

The expansive heat dome will have more than 190 million Americans in the East experiencing temperatures above 90 degrees, but it won’t just be the high temperatures that will make people feel miserable. Humidity, too, will soar, with dew points rising into the 70s.

Extreme Heat Warnings – the most dire heat alert issued by the National Weather Service – now stretch from RichmondVirginia, and Washington, D.C., up the Interstate 95 corridor into PhiladelphiaNew York CityNew Haven in ConnecticutProvidence in Rhode Island and Boston.

This graphic shows record-high temperatures in jeopardy of being broken on Monday and Tuesday.

(FOX Weather)

Invest 90L in central Atlantic could become short-lived tropical depression on Monday

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) is watching a tropical disturbance in the central subtropical Atlantic that continues to become better organized and could become a short-lived tropical depression on Monday.

This system has been dubbed Invest 90L, which is a naming convention used by the NHC to identify areas it is investigating for possible development into a tropical depression or tropical storm within the next seven days.

This image shows information on Invest 90L in the central Atlantic Ocean.

(FOX Weather)

6-year-old twins among 3 killed by EF-1 tornado in central New York

An ⁠⁠EF-1 tornado was blamed for three deaths, including 6-year-old twin sisters, in central New York on Sunday as the same complex of thunderstorms that killed three people in northern Plains Friday night continued to charge across the northern U.S.

The National Weather Service office in Binghamton, New York, confirmed that an EF-1 tornado touched down about 4 a.m. ET on Sunday, carving a destructive 2.4-mile path from the nearby hamlet of Clark Mills before dissipating in Kirkland. The twister packed winds of up to 105 mph, according to the NWS.

Two 6-year-old girls, who were twin sisters, were killed when a tree crashed into their home and caused the roof to collapse. The Oneida County Sheriff's Office also said a large tree tore through another home during the storm and killed a 50-year-old woman.

Storm damage in Mohawk Valley, New York on June 22, 2025.

Storm damage in Mohawk Valley, New York on June 22, 2025.

(NY DOT / FOX Weather)

Watch: Texas police officers wrangle alligator from under car in church parking lot

It's not every day that part of a police officer's job description involves alligator trapping, but in Texarkana, Texas, it's a possibility. Video from Wednesday shows two officers quickly snagging a small alligator from beneath a car in the parking lot of a church. 

"Just your average Wednesday in Texarkana," the Texarkana Police Department smirked in a Facebook post sharing the video.

A small alligator was hanging out under a car in a church parking lot in Texarkana before police officers were called to remove the reptile. 

Watch: Police officers capture alligator from church parking lot in Texas

A small alligator was hanging out under a car in a church parking lot in Texarkana before police officers were called to remove the reptile. 

Need more weather? Check your local forecast plus 3D radar in the FOX Weather app.

