See it: Texas police officers wrangle alligator from under car in church parking lot

"Just your average Wednesday in Texarkana," the Texarkana Police Department smirked in a Facebook post sharing the video.

By Hayley Vawter Source FOX Weather
A small alligator was hanging out under a car in a church parking lot in Texarkana before police officers were called to remove the reptile. 

TEXARKANA, Texas – It's not every day that part of a police officer's job description involves alligator trapping, but in Texarkana, Texas, it's a possibility.

Video from Wednesday shows two officers quickly snagging a small alligator from beneath a car in the parking lot of a church. 

"Just your average Wednesday in Texarkana," the Texarkana Police Department smirked in a Facebook post sharing the video. 

Police officers grabs an alligator from a church parking lot.

(Texarkana Texas Police Department  / FOX Weather)

In the clip, a small alligator scurries out from under a moving car, as an officer reaches for the gator with a grabber pole. 

"Come on, buddy," one of the officers said, as the gator fought being caught for a second. 

The alligator fights being caught.

(Texarkana Texas Police Department  / FOX Weather)

A moment later, the officer is able to secure the gator by holding its mouth with the grabber and its tail in hand. 

Police are able to secure the gator.

(Texarkana Texas Police Department  / FOX Weather)

The police department said neither officer signed up for gator duty on Wednesday, but handled the situation like pros. 

No one was injured during the escapade, including the alligator.

The alligator was safely relocated to a nearby lake, at the suggestion of a game warden. 

Alligators are native to Texas and can be found all over the eastern portion of the state, according to Texas Parks & Wildlife.

