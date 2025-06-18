Video shows moment bear, dog go nose-to-nose inside California home

MONROVIA, Calif. – A small but mighty pup courageously tried to scare off a bear who broke into a home in Southern California over the weekend.

The incident was caught on home security video, as a black bear approached a home in Monrovia just before midnight Saturday.

The bear walked around some patio furniture outside, before continuing its journey into the house.

A different camera angle showed the bear entering the home, curious about what was inside.

The animal sniffed around for the kitchen for a bit, taking in its surroundings.

A collar can be seen around the bear's neck. The California Department of Fish and Wildlife often puts GPS collars on bears that have been rehabilitated and released into the wild to monitor their behavior and see how they have fared. It's unclear if the collar on the bear in the video came from a situation like that, or something else, such as a previous instance of breaking-and-entering.

At one point, a loud screech-like noise sounded in the background from somewhere else in the house.

The homeowner, Zoë Cadman, said it was her roaring to try and scare the bear away.

Cadman said she was awakened when the bear opened her fridge, triggering the light seen at one point in the video.

Cadman's dog, who is 16 years old, joined the chaos after Cadman's yelling.

The bear, now off-camera, was back near where it came into the house. It heard the noise, saw the dog and came back out.

Curious, the bear swiped a paw at the small dog, who barked in return. The bear got braver, as it touched noses with the dog, who again barked and ran deeper into the house.

The bear followed the dog, then the video ended.

Cadman said she and her dog, Doodle, weren't hurt.

She said the bear broke through the bars on her screen door to get inside the house.

Black bears live all around California and are very common. They're food-motivated, and will often investigate attractive smells, according to the CDFW.