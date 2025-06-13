Watch: Black bear spotted swimming through Alabama lake

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. – A black bear was caught going for a swim in a lake in northern Alabama on Wednesday morning.

A.J. McGee filmed the video of the bear in the middle of Lake Guntersville.

He told Storyful that he saw something in the lake while boating, and when he got closer, realized it was a bear.

Black bears can be found anywhere in Alabama, and are actually the state animal, according to the Alabama A&M and Auburn Universities Extension website.

It's currently mating season for black bears, which occurs from late May to early August. During mating season, male black bears can travel far distances to find mates, the extension site said.

According to the North American Bear Center, black bears are good swimmers and can swim for at least a mile in fresh water.

McGee said the black bear on Lake Guntersville made it back to shore safely.

If you ever encounter a black bear in the wild, stay calm, back up and slowly walk away. Never run.