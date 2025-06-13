Search
Watch: Black bear spotted swimming through Alabama lake

The black bear was reported to have made it back to shore safely.

By Hayley Vawter Source FOX Weather
Video from early Wednesday morning shows a black bear taking a dip in Lake Guntersville in Alabama. AJ McGee, who recorded the video, said the bear made it back to shore just fine. 

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. – A black bear was caught going for a swim in a lake in northern Alabama on Wednesday morning. 

A.J. McGee filmed the video of the bear in the middle of Lake Guntersville.

He told Storyful that he saw something in the lake while boating, and when he got closer, realized it was a bear. 

Black bears can be found anywhere in Alabama, and are actually the state animal, according to the Alabama A&M and Auburn Universities Extension website

WATCH: BEAR COOLS OFF IN CALIFORNIA POOL MONTHS AFTER EATON FIRE THREATENED LOCAL WILDLIFE

Black bear swims across Lake Guntersville in Alabama.

(AJ MCGee via Storyful / FOX Weather)

It's currently mating season for black bears, which occurs from late May to early August. During mating season, male black bears can travel far distances to find mates, the extension site said. 

According to the North American Bear Center, black bears are good swimmers and can swim for at least a mile in fresh water. 

McGee said the black bear on Lake Guntersville made it back to shore safely. 

If you ever encounter a black bear in the wild, stay calm, back up and slowly walk away. Never run.

