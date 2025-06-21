Yosemite Mules return to help patrol, care for national park this summer

Visitors will be treated to the sight of mules clopping around Yosemite National Park these next few months, as the animals have returned to work at the park for the summer.

A fixture at the park for over a century, the Yosemite Mules help officials in a number of ways, according to the National Park Service.

Examples include helping rangers patrol the park, carrying supplies for trail crews as they oversee 800 miles of trail and helping workers who are clearing trails of downed trees, the NPS said.

The mules also make a direct impact on the visitor experience, as the animals are used in search and rescue efforts and to haul injured hikers to safety.

They also help ensure the cleanliness of water and facilities by supporting wilderness outposts.

Park visitors are encouraged to be mindful of the mules.

Should they come upon a Yosemite Mule on a trail, park visitors are asked to give the animals the right of way on the trail by carefully stepping to the inside of the trail and following directions from the park ranger working with the mule.

Mules have been part of Yosemite since 1916, when Congress created the National Park Service and civilian park rangers were put in place to patrol the park, according to the NPS.

Officials noted that Yosemite keeps about 90 mules and horses at a time, and each animal serves an average of 12-15 years. After that, mules may be retired to a good home through the Yosemite Horse and Mule Adoption Program.