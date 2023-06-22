The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Bret rakes across Caribbean islands as Tropical Storm Cindy forms

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Friday, June 23, 2023, and National Take Your Dog To Work Day. Start your day the right way with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast .

Tropical Storm Bret lashes Caribbean islands

The Lesser Antilles in the Caribbean have gotten walloped with high winds and heavy rain as Tropical Storm Bret moved across the islands overnight. The storm is expected to maintain tropical-storm status as it moves west through the open waters of the Caribbean Sea.

The current location of Tropical Storm Bret.

(FOX Weather)



Things to know

Tropical Cindy forms late Thursday evening

Tropical Storm Cindy has formed in the central Atlantic on the heels of Tropical Storm Bret after it initially became Tropical Depression Four on Thursday.

The formation of Tropical Storm Cindy marks the first time in recorded history that two tropical cyclones have formed east of the Lesser Antilles in the tropical Atlantic during the month of June.

The spaghetti models for Tropical Depression 4 in the Atlantic.

(FOX Weather)



Powerful storms expected in the Plains once again

After back-to-back days of severe storms in the Plains this week, the region looks to get hit by yet another round of severe weather. On Thursday, a "large and extremely dangerous" tornado was reported on the south side of the Denver, Colorado, metro area. Friday’s highest risk is focused on eastern Wyoming, the Nebraska Panhandle and southwest South Dakota.

The severe weather outlook for June 23, 2023.

(FOX Weather)



Heat wave baking Texas just won’t quit

The unrelenting heat in Texas is expected to continue cooking the Lone Star State. Heat alerts cover the bulk of the state Friday, with the dome of high pressure creating the dangerous heat wave expected to expand over the weekend.

Potential record highs for June 23, 2023.

(FOX Weather)



