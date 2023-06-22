The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Bret rakes across Caribbean islands as Tropical Storm Cindy forms
Start your day with the latest weather news – Tropical Storm Bret moves over the Lesser Antilles in the Caribbean overnight, bringing wind and heavy rain to the islands. Forecasters are also watching Tropical Storm Cindy, which formed late Thursday evening.
Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Friday, June 23, 2023, and National Take Your Dog To Work Day. Start your day the right way with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.
Tropical Storm Bret lashes Caribbean islands
The Lesser Antilles in the Caribbean have gotten walloped with high winds and heavy rain as Tropical Storm Bret moved across the islands overnight. The storm is expected to maintain tropical-storm status as it moves west through the open waters of the Caribbean Sea.
(FOX Weather)
Things to know
Tropical Cindy forms late Thursday evening
Tropical Storm Cindy has formed in the central Atlantic on the heels of Tropical Storm Bret after it initially became Tropical Depression Four on Thursday.
The formation of Tropical Storm Cindy marks the first time in recorded history that two tropical cyclones have formed east of the Lesser Antilles in the tropical Atlantic during the month of June.
(FOX Weather)
Powerful storms expected in the Plains once again
After back-to-back days of severe storms in the Plains this week, the region looks to get hit by yet another round of severe weather. On Thursday, a "large and extremely dangerous" tornado was reported on the south side of the Denver, Colorado, metro area. Friday’s highest risk is focused on eastern Wyoming, the Nebraska Panhandle and southwest South Dakota.
(FOX Weather)
Heat wave baking Texas just won’t quit
The unrelenting heat in Texas is expected to continue cooking the Lone Star State. Heat alerts cover the bulk of the state Friday, with the dome of high pressure creating the dangerous heat wave expected to expand over the weekend.
(FOX Weather)
Bonus reads
Before you go, here are a few stories you might want to read.
- Rocket on fire: ULA launches penultimate Delta Heavy in fiery liftoff
- These hidden indoor pests could trigger allergies and respiratory issues
- Large hole threatens Central Florida home after days of heavy rainfall
Need more weather? Check your local forecast plus 3D radar in the FOX Weather app. You can also watch FOX Weather wherever you go using the FOX Weather app at foxweather.com/live or on your favorite streaming service.
You can share your weather pictures and videos with us anytime, anywhere, by emailing them to weather@fox.com or by adding the hashtag #FOXWeather to your post on your favorite social media platform.