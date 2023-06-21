Large hole threatens Central Florida home after days of heavy rainfall

OCALA, Fla. – An active weather pattern across the Sunshine State means some residents are seeing flooding while others are having to deal with a large depression that has formed in Ocala.

Ocala Fire Rescue said it alerted residents Wednesday of the depression that had formed near a home and evacuated its occupants safely.

At last report, the hole was approximately 30 feet in diameter and less than five feet away from the duplex.

First responders said due to its proximity to structures, the county’s building department and state have been notified.

Authorities have not said how they believe the hole started or if it is continuing to grow.

According to doppler radar estimates, at least 5" of rain have fallen over North-Central Florida, with more precipitation expected through the week.

Heavy rainfall can lead to erosion and the formation of depressions or sinkholes.

Some consider the Sunshine State to be the sinkhole capital of the country, with thousands across the state’s 67 counties.

According to the Florida Department of Environmental Protection, weathering of limestone plays a significant role in their formation.

Depressions and holes caused by broken drainpipes, septic tanks and improperly compacted soil are often misclassified as sinkholes.

FDEP says in cases where a geologist or engineer cannot determine the cause, the event is called a subsidence incident.