Millions from Denver into High Plains under threat again for large hail Thursday

DENVER – A stubborn severe weather pattern has given a renewed threat of large hail and damaging wind gusts along eastern Colorado and into the central and southern High Plains Thursday.

NOAA's Storm Prediction Center is giving a level 2 out of 5 severe weather risk stretching from Cheyenne in southeastern Wyoming, along Colorado's Interstate 25 urban corridor through Denver and Pueblo, and into northeastern New Mexico and the western sliver of the Texas Panhandle.

The severe storm threat on Thursday, June 22, 2023.

(FOX Weather)



Thunderstorms are expected to develop again Thursday afternoon, strengthening into isolated supercells that can produce large to very large hail and damaging wind gusts of 60 mph, with gusts up to 80 mph possible along the northern Texas/New Mexico border.

The threat comes on the heels of severe thunderstorms that swept through Colorado on Wednesday, leaving impromptu rivers of heavy rain and large hail.

At least 80 people were injured Wednesday night when a large hailstorm passed over the Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison during a Louis Tomlinson concert, pelting the crowd with hailstones the size of golf balls.

Severe threat lingers into end of the week

The severe storm threat on Friday, June 23, 2023.

(FOX Weather)



The severe weather threat for the region renews on Friday, and although it budges slightly to the east, it still covers hundreds of miles from the Montana-Wyoming border south into West Texas.

Once again, large hail and damaging wind gusts are the primary severe weather threats, with a few tornadoes possible as well.