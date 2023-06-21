The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Bret nears Caribbean islands as Tropical Depression 4 forms

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Thursday, June 22, 2023, and World Rainforest Day. Start your day the right way with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Hurricane Watch issued as Tropical Storm Bret eyes Caribbean islands

Watches and warnings have been issued for some of the Leeward Islands of the Caribbean as Tropical Storm Bret nears the region. The storm is expected to bring powerful winds and lots of rain to the islands along its path starting later Thursday.

Since Bret is on the cusp of hurricane strength, a Hurricane Watch has been issued for the island of St. Lucia, while several other islands remain under Tropical Storm Watches and Warnings.

The current location of Tropical Storm Bret in the Atlantic Ocean.

(FOX Weather)



Things to know

Tropical Depression 4 forms to the east of Bret

Hot on the heels of Bret is Tropical Depression Four, which formed to Bret's east early Thursday morning over the central tropical Atlantic. This marks the first time in recorded history that two tropical cyclones have formed east of the Lesser Antilles during the month of June.

Some strengthening is forecast over the next few days, and the depression is expected to become a tropical storm within a day or so, earning the name Cindy.

The forecast cone for Tropical Depression Four in the Atlantic.

(FOX Weather)



Texas tornado kills at least 4, injures 10

At least four people have been killed, and 10 others were injured when a tornado ripped through the town of Matador, Texas, Wednesday evening, according to local officials.

According to Derek Delgado, the Public Information Officer with Lubbock Fire Rescue, everyone is currently accounted for, and search and rescue efforts will resume at first light Thursday morning.

Much of Matador remains without power due to the severe weather that rolled through Texas and the Plains on Wednesday.

Dozens injured as large hail pelts crowd at Colorado's Red Rocks Amphitheatre

At least 80 people were injured Wednesday evening during an outdoor Louis Tomlinson concert in Colorado when a storm carrying golf-ball-sized hail moved over the stadium and relentlessly pelted the crowd.

Medics raced to the Red Rocks Amphitheater just after 9 p.m. to find 80 to 90 people injured – mostly cuts but some victims with broken bones, according to West Metro Fire. Seven people were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

