Tornado Watches issued as severe weather expected in central, southern Plains on Wednesday

The FOX Forecast Center is tracking the potential for severe weather across the central and southern Plains on Wednesday afternoon that is putting millions of people at risk of seeing possible tornadoes, large hail and damaging wind gusts.

The National Weather Service in Boulder is calling this a rare severe weather event due to the massive hail expected and storms forecast well into the evening hours in northeast Colorado, including Denver.

"We expect 2 to 3 inch plus hailstones from these storms," NWS meteorologist Greg Heavener said Wednesday afternoon. "We could be in a long-duration severe-type event tonight. Definitely a rare type of event for us."

Tornado, Severe Thunderstorm Watches issued

A graphic showing Tornado and Severe Thunderstorm Watches. Tornado Watches are highlighted in red while Severe Thunderstorm Watches are highlighted in yellow.

Because of the risk of severe weather, Severe Thunderstorm and Tornado Watches were issued for several areas of the central Plains.

A Tornado Watch, which is highlighted in red, has been issued for parts of northern Texas, western Oklahoma and the southern tip of Kansas. It is in effect until 10 p.m. CDT.

Another Tornado Watch extends from eastern Wyoming and western Nebraska into portions of northeastern Colorado until 8 p.m. MDT.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch, which is highlighted in yellow, was issued for portions of north-central Colorado and includes the cities of Fort Collins and Denver. The Severe Thunderstorm Watch is also in effect until 8 p.m. MDT.

A graphic showing the radar across the country and any active severe warnings.

Central Plains at risk Wednesday afternoon

The severe thunderstorm risk in the central Plains on Wednesday, June 21, 2023.

Thunderstorms are expected to begin firing up across the central Plains in the areas of Colorado and Wyoming on Wednesday afternoon.

The SPC highlighted a Level 3 out of 5 risk of severe weather on its severe thunderstorm risk category scale, which includes Cheyenne in Wyoming, Scottsbluff in Nebraska and Denver, Sterling and Limon in Colorado.

Any severe thunderstorms that do develop during the afternoon into the early evening hours on Wednesday could produce tornadoes, damaging wind gusts and large hail.

Southern Plains at risk on Wednesday evening

The severe thunderstorm risk in the southern Plains on Wednesday, June 21, 2023.

A surging dryline will be the focus for the potential development of supercell thunderstorms, which will have the potential of producing large hail, destructive wind gusts and some tornadoes.