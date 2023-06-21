Just how deep is the Titanic wreckage in the ocean?

The search continues for the 22-foot OceanGate submersible that disappeared Sunday as it set out with five men on board to explore the wreckage of the Titanic.

Located about 460 miles south of Newfoundland, Canada, the Titanic currently rests about 13,000 feet under the sea – a depth that compounds the challenges of finding the lost submersible and its crew in the expanse of the North Atlantic.

To help illustrate the depth of the Titanic wreckage, here are a few examples of other ships, submersibles and animals and the depths they have gone.

Sharks, for example, live in the surface layer of the ocean, according to the Smithsonian. Extending about 650 feet below sea level, this layer receives the most sunlight in the ocean, which allows it to be home to photosynthetic organisms and many sea creatures.

Farther down, the ocean becomes much darker, and it is in these layers where nuclear submarines can dive. According to the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution, nuclear submarines are able to dive as deep as about 984 feet.

Even deeper still is the depth of the deepest rescue underwater, according to the Guinness World Records. A submersible named Pisces III and two men on board sank to 1,575 feet below sea level southeast of Ireland in 1973.

Thousands of feet below that rests the wreckage of the Titanic at a depth of about 2.5 miles.

While the Titanic is one of the most famous shipwrecks, the deepest shipwreck is located much farther down. The U.S.S. Samuel B. Roberts sank off the Philippine coast in 1944, falling to a depth of about 22,621 feet, according to the U.S. Navy.

One of the greatest depths explored by humans was in the Mariana Trench, the deepest known point on the planet. Located east of the Philippines, the Mariana Trench was explored by filmmaker James Cameron in his submersible the Deepsea Challenger. Cameron dove to a depth of 35,456 feet or about 6.7 miles.