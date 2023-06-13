The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Severe weather outbreaks threatens South

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Wednesday, June 14, 2023, and Flag Day. Start your day the right way with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast .

Severe weather outbreak, derecho possible in Southeast

A significant severe weather outbreak is likely for over 20 million in the South Wednesday as a stalled front combines with plenty of moisture and an extremely unstable atmosphere to provide dangerous conditions. Widespread thunderstorms will be capable of bringing baseball-sized hail or larger, swaths of intense wind gusts over 70-80 mph and strong tornadoes. Storms may form a derecho across parts of the Southeast as well.

NOAA’s Storm Prediction Center has issued a Level 4 out of 5 on their severe weather risk for parts of Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and Georgia, including Jackson and Montgomery.

The severe weather outlook for June 14, 2023.

(FOX Weather)



Triple-digit heat baking parts of Texas

Texas is no stranger to heat waves, but this early in the year is a bit unusual. Much of the state is under a Heat Advisory on Wednesday, including cities such as San Antonio, Austin and Houston. Daytime highs will be at or near 100 degrees, but the heat index will climb to above 110 degrees for some places.

Heat alerts in effect for Texas.

(FOX Weather)



Hurricane HQ: 2 disturbances being watched in Pacific

The Atlantic Ocean remains quiet, but things are getting a bit more active in the Pacific Ocean. The National Hurricane Center is monitoring two tropical disturbances in the Eastern Pacific. Both of these have low chances of development.

The tropical weather outlook for the Pacific Ocean.

(FOX Weather)



Dramatic change: California’s Lake Oroville fills up

After experiencing some of the driest weather on record over the past couple of years, Lake Oroville in Northern California is full. The state’s second-largest reservoir hit 100% capacity last week and has held on to that for the past week. A photographer showed just how impressive the transformation has been between September 2021 and this year.

