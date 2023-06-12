Tropical development being monitored in the Eastern Pacific

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring an area in the Eastern Pacific for tropical development.

The area of low pressure is located several hundred miles off the southern coast of Mexico.

"Conditions appear favorable for some development of this system over the weekend while it moves westward to west-northwestward at around 10 mph," the NHC said Monday evening.

The NHC is monitoring this area in the Eastern Pacific for tropical development.

(FOX Weather)



According to forecasters, the area has a 20% chance of development over the next seven days.

If a tropical storm were to form, it would be named Adrian.

The Eastern Pacific hurricane season began on May 15, two weeks earlier than the start of the Atlantic hurricane season. The Eastern Pacific has an earlier season because waters typically tend to be warmer earlier in the year, helping to provide fuel for any tropical storm development.

And while the Atlantic and Eastern Pacific hurricane seasons have two different start dates, Nov. 30 marks the end of the season in both ocean basins.