Severe weather outbreak, including possible derecho, threatens over 30 million in Southeast on Wednesday

A rare June severe weather outbreak is expected Wednesday across the Southeast, where destructive winds, damaging hail and strong tornadoes are all possible. The severe storms could even meet the criteria for a widespread damaging-wind event known as a derecho.

Wednesday's severe weather threat comes after massive hail fell Tuesday across parts of Texas – estimated as large as 5.5 inches in Shamrock – while a tornado was spotted in Colorado. Large hail also fell across Texas and Colorado on Monday, some as large as 4 inches in diameter. One of the hardest-hit areas was Pampa, Texas, where baseball-sized hail fell.

An outbreak of severe thunderstorms is expected across the Southeast on Wednesday, a rarity for June in this region of the U.S. The risk of severe weather covers more than 30 million people in northeastern Texas, eastern Oklahoma, central and southern Arkansas, northern Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia, northern Florida and southern South Carolina.

The threat has been increased to a level 4 on NOAA's Storm Prediction Center's (SPC) 5-point severe thunderstorm risk category scale for northeastern Louisiana, central and southern Mississippi and Alabama and southwestern Georgia – shaded in magenta on the map below. This includes the cities of Jackson in Mississippi, Dothan and Montgomery in Alabama and Albany and Columbus in Georgia.

According to SPC records, this is the first time since 2014 that a level 4 risk has been issued in parts of this region during the month of June.

The intense storms will likely come in multiple rounds through Wednesday night and could pack wind gusts of over 80 mph, hail larger than 3 inches in diameter and even a couple of EF-2 or stronger tornadoes. Severe storms will likely be scattered through the afternoon, with the most widespread severe thunderstorms expected from Wednesday evening into early Thursday morning.

If the swath of wind damage spans at least 400 miles, the severe weather outbreak will meet the criteria for a derecho.

Severe storms are already underway

Severe storms are ongoing Wednesday morning, prompting Tornado and Severe Thunderstorm Watches for multiple areas in the South.

Severe Thunderstorm Watches are indicated in yellow. Tornado Watches are indicated in red.

The radar animation below shows where showers and storms have been tracking over the past three hours, along with any active Severe Thunderstorm, Tornado and Flash Flood Warnings.

Three-hour radar loop with active Severe Thunderstorm (yellow), Tornado (red) and Flash Flood (green) Warnings.

Severe storms possible in Southeast, Plains on Thursday

Both the Southeast and the Plains will face the threat of severe thunderstorms on Thursday and Thursday night, though the storms are not expected to be as intense as Wednesday.

In the Southeast, the greatest risk stretches from southeastern Mississippi into southern Alabama, southwestern Georgia and the Florida Panhandle. In the Plains, portions of western and southern Kansas and northern Oklahoma have the greatest risk of severe storms.

Very large hail and damaging wind gusts are the main threats, but an isolated tornado is also possible.

More severe storms could develop Friday from Plains to Southeast

Scattered severe thunderstorms are possible Friday and Friday night in a corridor stretching from the central Plains through the lower Mississippi Valley and parts of the Southeast.

A more organized cluster of severe weather could threaten portions of northeastern Oklahoma, Arkansas, northern Mississippi and southwestern Tennessee.

Large hail and damaging wind gusts will likely be the main threats with Friday's storms, though an isolated tornado can't be ruled out.

Severe weather threat continues this weekend

Additional rounds of severe weather are likely this weekend as a jet stream disturbance slides east across the Plains and mid-South.

Late Saturday and into Saturday night, severe storms are expected across southern Kansas and northern Oklahoma. That includes the potential for supercells capable of producing large hail, damaging winds and tornadoes.

A more organized severe weather threat is possible Sunday and Sunday night across parts of the Ozark Plateau and mid-South.

Large hail and damaging wind gusts will likely be the primary threats, but an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.