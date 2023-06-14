See the tornadoes, massive hail leaving destruction across the Southeast as severe weather outbreak continues

Storms raging across Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia and Florida produced damaging hail, wind and tornadoes on Wednesday afternoon.

Photos and videos captured views of the storms and aftermath.

Georgia

An apparent tornado formed near the southwestern Georgia town of Blakely. In the picture below, the storm is in the background behind corn stalks and the treeline. The storm reportedly damaged nearby homes.

Another view shows possibly the same large tornado caught on camera.

Alabama

In southeastern Alabama, a tornado was spotted in the town of Abbeville.

In nearby Eufaula, powerful wind damaged many structures, testing the resilience of residents who've seen their share of storms.

"We've had a tornado come through the town four out of the last five years," said Steven Watkins, Chief of Police in Eufaula. "So, we know a thing or two."

According to Watkins, Eufaula officers saw rotation and debris in the air. He noted that 9-1-1 calls reported damage to homes, apartment buildings and businesses but that no injuries were reported.

Trees were also shredded and uprooted, with some blocking the roadways.

Mississippi

In the Magnolia State, storms brought baseball-sized hail near the town of Brooksville.

Texas

Possible tornado damage was also spotted in northeastern Texas.

More rounds of storms are expected across the Southeast on Thursday.