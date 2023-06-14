Search
Extreme Weather
See the tornadoes, massive hail leaving destruction across the Southeast as severe weather outbreak continues

Storms raging across Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia and Florida produced damaging hail, wind and tornadoes on Wednesday afternoon.

By Angeli Gabriel
The tornado filmed in Newton, Georgia. June 14, 2023. (Courtesy:  SevereStudios.com/Jordan Hall) 02:13

Watch: Tornado spotted in southwestern Georgia

The tornado filmed in Newton, Georgia. June 14, 2023. (Courtesy:  SevereStudios.com/Jordan Hall)

Photos and videos captured views of the storms and aftermath.

Georgia

An apparent tornado formed near the southwestern Georgia town of Blakely. In the picture below, the storm is in the background behind corn stalks and the treeline. The storm reportedly damaged nearby homes.

Apparent tornado east of Blakely, Georgia. June 14, 2023.

Apparent tornado east of Blakely, Georgia. June 14, 2023.

(@TrevorOliverWx / Twitter)

Another view shows possibly the same large tornado caught on camera.

This video shows a funnel cloud near Blakely, Georgia. June 14, 2023. (Courtesy: @randmcdonald2 / Twitter) 00:22

Tornado caught on camera in southern Georgia

This video shows a funnel cloud near Blakely, Georgia. June 14, 2023. (Courtesy: @randmcdonald2 / Twitter)

Alabama

In southeastern Alabama, a tornado was spotted in the town of Abbeville.

Possible tornado in Abbeville, Alabama. June 14, 2023.

Possible tornado in Abbeville, Alabama. June 14, 2023.

(Matt Campbell / Facebook / FOX Weather)

In nearby Eufaula, powerful wind damaged many structures, testing the resilience of residents who've seen their share of storms.

The Chief of Police for Eufaula, Alabama shared photos and damage reports with FOX Weather after an apparent tornado hit Wednesday. 03:50

Apparent tornado damages Alabama town

The Chief of Police for Eufaula, Alabama shared photos and damage reports with FOX Weather after an apparent tornado hit Wednesday.

"We've had a tornado come through the town four out of the last five years," said Steven Watkins, Chief of Police in Eufaula. "So, we know a thing or two." 

According to Watkins, Eufaula officers saw rotation and debris in the air. He noted that 9-1-1 calls reported damage to homes, apartment buildings and businesses but that no injuries were reported.

Possible tornado damage in Eufala, Alabama. June 14, 2023.

Possible tornado damage in Eufala, Alabama. June 14, 2023.

(Eufaula Police Department / FOX Weather)

Trees were also shredded and uprooted, with some blocking the roadways.

Possible tornado damage in Eufala, Alabama. June 14, 2023.

Possible tornado damage in Eufala, Alabama. June 14, 2023.

(Eufaula Police Department / FOX Weather)

Mississippi

In the Magnolia State, storms brought baseball-sized hail near the town of Brooksville.

Hail from 4 miles east of Brooksville, Mississippi. June 14, 2023.

Hail from 4 miles east of Brooksville, Mississippi. June 14, 2023.

(Dianne Pruitt / Facebook / FOX Weather)

Texas

Possible tornado damage was also spotted in northeastern Texas.

  • Possible tornado damage near Atlanta, Texas. June 14, 2023.
    Image 1 of 4

    Possible tornado damage near Atlanta, Texas. June 14, 2023. (@_freezeplays / Twitter)

  • Possible tornado damage near Atlanta, Texas. June 14, 2023.
    Image 2 of 4

    Possible tornado damage near Atlanta, Texas. June 14, 2023. (@_freezeplays / Twitter)

  • Possible tornado damage near Atlanta, Texas. June 14, 2023.
    Image 3 of 4

    Possible tornado damage near Atlanta, Texas. June 14, 2023. (@_freezeplays / Twitter)

  • Possible tornado damage near Atlanta, Texas. June 14, 2023.
    Image 4 of 4

    Possible tornado damage near Atlanta, Texas. June 14, 2023. (@_freezeplays / Twitter)

More rounds of storms are expected across the Southeast on Thursday.

