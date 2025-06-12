Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: High-water rescues in Texas as torrential rain ignites flash flooding

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It's Thursday, June 12, 2025. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Flash flooding in Texas leads to high-water rescues, road closures as torrential rain continues

Roads are closed, and first responders are conducting high-water rescues in the San Antonio area after relentless rain in Texas led to numerous reports of flash flooding , with more rounds of heavy precipitation on the way Thursday.

Several inches of rain fell across San Antonio and surrounding communities in a short period of time, making the situation even more dangerous.

"In San Antonio proper, we’ve picked up over 5.5 inches of rain in three hours," FOX Weather Meteorologist Britta Merwin said. "These are very aggressive rain rates."

Tropical Storm Dalila expected to form by weekend as Eastern Pacific remains ripe for tropical development

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring two areas to watch for tropical development in the Eastern Pacific, including Invest 93E, which is expected to become a tropical depression or Tropical Storm Dalila late this week or over the weekend.

Invest 93E is currently a broad area of low pressure located several hundred miles southwest of southern Mexico . This disturbance has a medium chance of developing into at least a tropical depression in the next two days and a high chance in the next seven days.

If Invest 93E attains tropical storm status, it will be named Dalila.

Watch this: 15-foot python captured in Texas after slithering into truck's engine

A 15-foot-long python put a neighborhood in Garland , Texas , in quite a bind last Friday evening, when animal control had to respond to calls regarding a massive snake lurking in the neighborhood.

According to a social media post from the City of Garland government, the 15-foot reticulated python was circling a yard and even trapped a man on top of his pickup truck.

