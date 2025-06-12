Flash flooding in Texas leads to high-water rescues, road closures as torrential rain continues

Fast Facts:

Over 3 inches of rain recorded in 30 minutes in New Braunfels, Texas.

Numerous high-water rescues reported in San Antonio area.

Houston now in Level 3 out of 4 flash flood threat.

SAN ANTONIO – Roads are closed, and first responders are conducting high-water rescues in the San Antonio area after relentless rain in Texas led to numerous reports of flash flooding, with more rounds of heavy precipitation on the way Thursday.

Several inches of rain fell across San Antonio and surrounding communities in a short period of time, making the situation even more dangerous.

"In San Antonio proper, we’ve picked up over 5.5 inches of rain in three hours," FOX Weather Meteorologist Britta Merwin said. "These are very aggressive rain rates."

More than 3 inches of rain fell in the New Braunfels area, northwest of San Antonio. A video recorded in Santo, Texas, shows significant flooding taking place as the heavy rain fell.

Another video showed first responders rescuing residents from flooding conditions on Panama Road. Officials said water as high as 4 feet was reported in some areas with "water flowing swiftly in most areas."

As of early Thursday morning, the San Antonio Fire Department had responded to more than 15 high-water rescues, and countless roads were closed due to flooding.

"It’s incredibly important not to travel," Merwin continued. "San Antonio does have a robust system where they close roads, especially in these lower-level parts of the interstate."

A three-hour radar loop showing where showers and thunderstorms are ongoing. Severe Thunderstorm Warnings are indicated by a yellow box. Tornado Warnings are indicated in red boxes, while Tornado Warnings with a confirmed tornado are indicated in purple boxes. Flash Flood Warnings are indicated in green boxes, while Flash Flood Emergencies are indicated in pink boxes. Severe Thunderstorm Watches are indicated in yellow shading, while Tornado Watches are indicated in dark-red shading.

The FOX Forecast Center said the heavy rain and severe weather threat that began Tuesday in Texas is likely to continue through at least the rest of the workweek.

A moist atmosphere, with moisture levels running well above average for early June, is what’s contributing to the threat, with strong instability and plentiful storm energy aiding in severe thunderstorm development.

As winds remain light in the atmosphere, storms that develop will be slow-moving, thus producing high rainfall totals and increasing the flood potential.

The FOX Forecast Center said that a stalled cold front will act as a focus point for rounds of heavy rain and storms through the rest of the week, including in areas of the Red River Valley that are already quite saturated from historic rain earlier in the spring.

This graphic shows the flood threat in the southern Plains and Southeast through Friday, June 13.

The flood threat will shift to the east, putting the Ark-La-Tex region at risk on Thursday. This includes cities from Houston to Little Rock in Arkansas.

On Thursday, NOAA's Weather Prediction Center placed the Houston area in a Level 3 out of 4 threat of flash flooding, with the threat shifting into Arkansas on Friday.

Most of the state has been placed in a Level 2 out of 4 flash flood threat.

This graphic shows the severe weather threat in the Plains on Thursday, June 12.

Severe weather is also a concern on Thursday. NOAA's Storm Prediction Center (SPC) placed a large portion of Texas and Deep South in a Level 1 out of 5 threat on its 5-point severe thunderstorm risk scale.

This includes cities like Corpus Christi, Houston and Lufkin in Texas, Lake Charles, Alexandria and Shreveport in Louisiana, and Jackson in Mississippi. Storms are also possible in the Memphis area on Thursday.