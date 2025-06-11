Wind drives chemical leak from Ohio explosives plant into nearby communities

VINTON COUNTY, Ohio – Communities were under evacuation Wednesday after a large chemical leak from an explosives plant in southeast Ohio is sending hazardous air into nearby areas.

Jackson County emergency manager Robert Czechlewski said the leak at Austin Powder Company’s Red Diamond facility happened about 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Ohio Department of Environmental Protection officials said no injuries were reported from the leak.

"A tank reaction released nitrogen oxide gas into the air, but the release has since stopped," the Ohio EPA said.

next Image 1 of 7

prev next Image 2 of 7

prev next Image 3 of 7

prev next Image 4 of 7

prev next Image 5 of 7

prev next Image 6 of 7

prev Image 7 of 7

Officials said the chemical wafting into the air is nitric oxide. Potential exposure can include irritated eyes, drowsiness and possible loss of consciousness. The leak on the ground at Red Diamond was nitric acid, but a reaction created a nitric oxide plume now seen over the region.

After the leak, winds expanded the concerns to areas outside the immediate area of the plant.

Around noon, the Vinton County Sheriff's Office evacuated residents in the village of Zaleski, as well as areas along Creek Road, Morgan Road, Infirmary Road and State Route 677.

The evacuation orders were lifted around 4:30 p.m.

The National Weather Service in Charleston, West Virginia, provided plume updates to emergency managers showing the plume was heading south from the facility.

Czechlewski said wind conditions will determine how soon evacuated residents can return home.

This story is developing and will be updated.