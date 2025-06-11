Search
The FOX Weather App Learn More
Fox Weather App on an iPhone, Fox Weather logo overlapping
Fox Weather live
Extreme Weather
Published Updated

Wind drives chemical leak from Ohio explosives plant into nearby communities

Ohio emergency manager officials said the chemicals wafting into the air are nitric oxide. Potential exposure can include irritated eyes, drowsiness and possible loss of consciousness.

By Emilee Speck Source FOX Weather
A regular assessment of air quality in the United States started in 1976, about six years after the Environmental Protection Agency was created.

The air quality index explained

A regular assessment of air quality in the United States started in 1976, about six years after the Environmental Protection Agency was created.

VINTON COUNTY, Ohio – Communities were under evacuation Wednesday after a large chemical leak from an explosives plant in southeast Ohio is sending hazardous air into nearby areas.

Jackson County emergency manager Robert Czechlewski said the leak at Austin Powder Company’s Red Diamond facility happened about 8:30 a.m. Wednesday. 

Ohio Department of Environmental Protection officials said no injuries were reported from the leak. 

"A tank reaction released nitrogen oxide gas into the air, but the release has since stopped," the Ohio EPA said. 

  • A large brown plume of nitric oxide seen over Zaleski, Ohio after a chemical leak from the Austin Powder Red Diamond facility on June 11, 2025.
    Image 1 of 7

    A large brown plume of nitric oxide seen over Zaleski, Ohio after a chemical leak from the Austin Powder Red Diamond facility on June 11, 2025.  (Kennedi Kovaleski)

  • A large brown plume of nitric oxide seen over Vinton County, Ohio after a chemical leak from the Austin Powder Red Diamond facility on June 11, 2025.
    Image 2 of 7

    A large brown plume of nitric oxide seen over Vinton County, Ohio after a chemical leak from the Austin Powder Red Diamond facility on June 11, 2025.  (Edith Conner)

  • A large brown plume of nitric oxide seen over Vinton County, Ohio after a chemical leak from the Austin Powder Red Diamond facility on June 11, 2025.
    Image 3 of 7

    A large brown plume of nitric oxide seen over Vinton County, Ohio after a chemical leak from the Austin Powder Red Diamond facility on June 11, 2025.  (Edith Conner)

  • A large brown plume of nitric oxide seen over Vinton County, Ohio after a chemical leak from the Austin Powder Red Diamond facility on June 11, 2025.
    Image 4 of 7

    A large brown plume of nitric oxide seen over Vinton County, Ohio after a chemical leak from the Austin Powder Red Diamond facility on June 11, 2025.  (Edith Conner)

  • A large brown plume of nitric oxide seen over Zaleski, Ohio after a chemical leak from the Austin Powder Red Diamond facility on June 11, 2025.
    Image 5 of 7

    A large brown plume of nitric oxide seen over Zaleski, Ohio after a chemical leak from the Austin Powder Red Diamond facility on June 11, 2025.  (Kennedi Kovaleski)

  • A large brown plume of nitric oxide seen over Zaleski, Ohio after a chemical leak from the Austin Powder Red Diamond facility on June 11, 2025.
    Image 6 of 7

    A large brown plume of nitric oxide seen over Zaleski, Ohio after a chemical leak from the Austin Powder Red Diamond facility on June 11, 2025.  (Kennedi Kovaleski)

  • A large brown plume of nitric oxide seen over Zaleski, Ohio after a chemical leak from the Austin Powder Red Diamond facility on June 11, 2025.
    Image 7 of 7

    A large brown plume of nitric oxide seen over Zaleski, Ohio after a chemical leak from the Austin Powder Red Diamond facility on June 11, 2025.  (Kennedi Kovaleski)

Officials said the chemical wafting into the air is nitric oxide. Potential exposure can include irritated eyes, drowsiness and possible loss of consciousness. The leak on the ground at Red Diamond was nitric acid, but a reaction created a nitric oxide plume now seen over the region.

After the leak, winds expanded the concerns to areas outside the immediate area of the plant.

A large brown plume of nitric oxide seen over Vinton County, Ohio after a chemical leak from the Austin Powder Red Diamond facility on June 11, 2025.

A large brown plume of nitric oxide seen over Vinton County, Ohio after a chemical leak from the Austin Powder Red Diamond facility on June 11, 2025. 

(Edith Conner / FOX Weather)

Around noon, the Vinton County Sheriff's Office evacuated residents in the village of Zaleski, as well as areas along Creek Road, Morgan Road, Infirmary Road and State Route 677.

The evacuation orders were lifted around 4:30 p.m. 

Current wind conditions near the chemical leak.

Current wind conditions near the chemical leak. 

(FOX Weather)

The National Weather Service in Charleston, West Virginia, provided plume updates to emergency managers showing the plume was heading south from the facility. 

Czechlewski said wind conditions will determine how soon evacuated residents can return home. 

This story is developing and will be updated.

Tags
Loading...