Tropical Storm Dalila expected to form by weekend as Eastern Pacific remains ripe for tropical development

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) is monitoring two areas to watch for tropical development in the Eastern Pacific, including Invest 93E, which is expected to become a tropical depression or Tropical Storm Dalila late this week or over the weekend.

The 2025 Eastern Pacific hurricane season has already seen its first hurricane develop in Barbara, which briefly reached Category 1 strength on Monday before dissipating over colder waters on Tuesday.

UPDATED 2025 ATLANTIC HURRICANE SEASON FORECAST MAINTAINS ABOVE-AVERAGE PREDICTIONS FUELED BY WARM OCEAN TEMPS

This graphic shows areas of tropical activity in the Eastern Pacific Ocean.

(FOX Weather)



Invest 93E likely to become Tropical Storm Dalila by weekend

The NHC is monitoring a broad area of low pressure several hundred miles southwest of southern Mexico, which was designated as Invest 93E on Wednesday morning. An invest is a naming convention used to identify areas the NHC is investigating for possible development into a tropical depression or tropical storm within the next seven days.

Invest 93E has a medium chance of developing into at least a tropical depression in the next two days and a high chance in the next seven days.

If it attains tropical storm status, it will be named Dalila.

According to the FOX Forecast Center, this system is expected to take a similar track as Barbara, which deteriorated rapidly as it moved north into colder waters. Like Barbara, the FOX Forecast Center expects that Dalila would have minimal impacts to land.

Forecasters are currently waiting to see if the thunderstorms in Invest 93E become more organized, a hallmark of tropical development.

WHAT’S THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN A TROPICAL DEPRESSION, TROPICAL STORM AND HURRICANE?

This graphic shows the development chances for Invest 93E in the Eastern Pacific Ocean.

(FOX Weather)



Second area to watch in Eastern Pacific has ‘room for growth’

The NHC is also watching a second area for potential tropical development in the Eastern Pacific due east of Invest 93E, offshore of southern Mexico and Central America.

This area is being given a low chance of development over the next seven days.

However, FOX Weather Meteorologist Britta Merwin noted this area could potentially have more impact than Invest 93E.

"There's a lot more room for growth here," Merwin said, highlighting the large amount of warm water that is still ahead of this system.

Water temperatures of 80 degrees or higher are needed to sustain tropical development.