Tropical Depression 4-E forms in Eastern Pacific; expected to become Tropical Storm Dalila soon

Tropical Depression Four-E formed on Friday morning in the Eastern Pacific after the National Hurricane Center designated the area Potential Tropical Cyclone Four-E on Thursday.

A tropical depression is a tropical cyclone that has maximum sustained winds below 39 mph. Once a tropical depression forms, the National Hurricane Center gives it a number based on its order of formation in the hurricane season. This is the fourth tropical depression in the Eastern Pacific this season. The E in the name designates its location.

Tropical Depression Four-E is expected to continue to strengthen and become Tropical Storm Dalila later Friday.

Tropical Depression Four-E in the Eastern Pacific Ocean.

Four-E has developed in an area that has seen a lot of tropical activity early this Eastern Pacific hurricane season.

"There continues to be a pocket of atmosphere off the coast of Mexico that’s quite conducive to tropical development," FOX Weather Hurricane Specialist Bryan Norcross said Friday morning.

The first hurricane already developed with Barbara . The cyclone briefly reached Category 1 strength before dissipating over colder waters.

TD 4-E is likely to become Tropical Storm Dalila sometime Friday

Tropical Depression Four-E is currently several hundred miles south of Southern Mexico.

According to the NHC, regardless of any further development, Four-E will produce increasing winds and high seas. Maximum sustained winds are currently around 35 mph.

This graphic shows the tropical weather alerts for Potential Tropical Cyclone 4-E.

Tropical Storm Watches and Warnings have been issued for the southwestern coast of Mexico from just south of Puerto Vallarta to just west of Acapulco.

Rainfall totals ranging from 2-4 inches, with localized amounts of up to 6 inches, are possible across portions of Mexican states such as Guerrero, Michoacan and Colima through this weekend.

The system is also expected to generate life-threatening surf and rip current conditions for those same areas.

Second area to watch in Eastern Pacific

The NHC is also watching a second area for potential tropical development in the Eastern Pacific due east of Four-E, off of southern Mexico and Central America.

Norcross said this area to watch could possibly have implications for Acapulco.

"Early projections show a potential storm track just offshore of Acapulco toward the end of next week, though the forecast is quite uncertain," Norcross noted.

The outlook for an area being watched in the Eastern Pacific.

Wind gusts are expected to increase in strength over the coming days.

Warm water temperatures will help the chances of a tropical cyclone. If winds reach 40 mph, this system would be named Erick.

Meanwhile, continued hostile conditions will prevent tropical development over the Gulf, Caribbean and Tropical Atlantic, according to Norcross.