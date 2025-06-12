Tropical Storm Dalila forms in Eastern Pacific

Tropical Storm Dalila formed in the Eastern Pacific Ocean on Friday.

The National Hurricane Center said that Tropical Storm Dalila reached 40 mph, officially designating it as a tropical storm.

Tracking Tropical Storm Dalila.

A tropical storm is a tropical cyclone that has maximum sustained winds of between 39 and 73 mph – a step above a tropical depression.

Tropical Storm Dalila is currently 195 miles south of Zihuatanejo, Mexico and is currently being monitored by the NHC for further development.

Tropical Storm Dalila's forecast cone.

Tropical Storm Watches and Warnings have been issued for the southwestern coast of Mexico from just south of Puerto Vallarta to just west of Acapulco.

Rainfall totals ranging from 2-4 inches, with localized amounts of up to 6 inches, are possible across portions of Mexican states such as Guerrero, Michoacan and Colima through this weekend.

The system is also expected to generate life-threatening surf and rip current conditions for those same areas.

Tropical alerts for Tropical Storm Dalila.

Second area to watch in Eastern Pacific

The NHC is also watching a second area for potential tropical development in the Eastern Pacific due east of Four-E, off of southern Mexico and Central America.

Norcross said this area to watch could possibly have implications for Acapulco.

Area to watch in Eastern Pacific

"Early projections show a potential storm track just offshore of Acapulco toward the end of next week, though the forecast is quite uncertain," Norcross noted.

Wind gusts are expected to increase in strength over the coming days.

Warm water temperatures will help the chances of a tropical cyclone. If winds reach 40 mph, this system would be named Erick.

The Eastern Pacific hurricane season runs from May 15 to Nov. 30.

This story is developing. Check back frequently for updates.