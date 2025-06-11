See it: 15-foot python captured in Texas after slithering into engine of pickup truck

GARLAND, Texas – A 15-foot-long python put a neighborhood in Garland, Texas in quite a bind last Friday evening, when animal control had to respond to calls regarding a massive snake lurking in the neighborhood.

According to a social media post from the City of Garland government, the 15-foot reticulated python was circling a yard and even trapped a man on top of his pickup truck.

The snake eventually slithered under the hood of the truck and into the engine bay, according to eyewitnesses who spoke to FOX4 Dallas.

"It was just crazy, just crazy," said Lilly Diaz, describing the wild encounter.

Officials reported that the python lunged at animal control officers.

Eventually, animal control officers were able to extract the serpent by tying a rope around the creature and pulling it out of the truck.

Once the snake was free, officers threw a blanket over its head and herded it into a container.

No one was hurt, including the python.

Reticulated pythons usually grow longer than 16 feet and are native to Southeast Asia, according to the Atlanta Zoo.