See it: Snake peeks out from hood of car while Missouri woman was driving

EUGENE, Mo. – A woman driving her son to baseball practice recently in Missouri had a snake hitch a ride with her in the car.

LeAnna Binkley lives in Eugene, Missouri, and was taking her son to his practice when a snake popped up from under the hood of her car.

The snake was identified as a coachwhip snake, according to the Missouri Department of Conservation.

Binkley and her son tried to coax the snake out from the car, but it snuck back under the hood.

Binkley is a teacher, so she drove to her school, and some fellow teachers helped her remove the snake from the hood of the car unharmed.

Photos showed the snake poking its head out of the hood of the car near the windshield.

"Snakes can be attracted to the warmth of the engine compartment, especially after a drive, and they like dark, enclosed spaces," the Department of Conservation said.

If you park your vehicle outside, it's a good reminder to check the hood for any unwanted reptiles hoping to be passengers.

According to the MDC, coachwhip snakes are fast-moving, slender snakes usually found in the southern half of Missouri.

If you do ever find a snake in your vehicle and need help removing it, the MDC recommends contacting your local conservation agent or MDC wildlife damage biologist.