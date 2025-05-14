Search
Earth & Space
Unusual-looking rattlesnake found in Arizona backyard: 'This is a first'

The snake’s tail stands out compared to the rest of its body as the base of the tail is bright white with black spots.

By Raymond Sanchez Source FOX Weather
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – An Arizona homeowner's discovery of a rattlesnake exhibiting an unusual color pattern left some snake experts rather amazed.

The western diamondback rattlesnake was uncovered in the backyard of a Scottsdale home on Friday.

Rattlesnake Solutions, a pest control service, posted the colorful photos on Facebook, stating that a pattern mutation may be the reason for the odd appearance.

"In the many thousands of diamondbacks we’ve seen over the years, this is a first," a business spokesperson wrote in the post. 

A Western Diamondback Rattlesnake with a significant pattern mutation was found in the backyard of a home in Scottsdale, Arizona.

(Rattlesnake Solutions / Facebook)

The snake’s tail stands out compared to the rest of its body as the base of the tail is bright white with black spots. According to the Nevada Department of Wildlife (NDOW), the typical pattern of a western diamondback rattlesnake is outlined in white and black, and the tail has alternating black and white banding.

The Arizona Game and Fish Department says that Arizona has more rattlesnake species than any other state.

The pest service remarks that the area where the snake was found is not a hybridization zone, ruling out any possibilities of breeding with other snakes. According to the NDOW, the western diamondback rattlesnake is a venomous species that uses its venom to subdue its prey.

Western Dioamondback Rattlesnake (Crotalus atrox) Southern Arizona

(VWPics/Universal Images Group / Getty Images)

"We want people to know that there is a higher than average chance that they might encounter a rattlesnake when they are out recreating," said Thomas Jones, amphibians and reptiles program manager for the Arizona Game and Fish Department.

If bitten, MedlinePlus.gov suggests restricting movement to the affected area. If bitten by a rattlesnake, copperhead, or cottonmouth, keep the affected area at heart level. If bitten by a coral snake, cobra, or exotic snake, keep the affected area below heart level to reduce the flow of venom.

