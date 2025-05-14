Alligator made famous in ‘Happy Gilmore’ dies at more than 80 years old

MOSCA, Colo. – Morris, a beloved gator known for his work in popular feature films, such as "Happy Gilmore," has passed away at Colorado Gator Farm in southern Colorado.

The announcement was made by gator farm owner Jay Young on Monday through a moving, heartfelt video on the farm’s Facebook page.

"I know it’s strange to people that we get so attached to an alligator, to all of our animals," Young said. "We love our cats and dogs, too. The worst part of what we do is losing animals."

Morris was brought to the farm in 2006 for his retirement, after nearly 30 years of working in movies and television shows.

Gator farm officials said his exact age is unknown, but based on his growth rate as a 9-foot gator in 1975, along with his tooth loss, they estimate that he was over 80 years old when he died.

"That’s part of life," Young said. "Everything that lives must die."

Young said Morris was behaving strangely about a week ago, as he was not taking any food and was not lunging at farm workers – the feistiness he was known, loved and famous for.

"While we knew this was inevitable, we are very saddened by his passing to old age. RIP Morris," officials said.

Morris was weighed and measured one last time prior to having his body sent to be taxidermied.

Officials said he was 10 feet 11 inches long and weighed 640 pounds.