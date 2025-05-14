Search
The FOX Weather App Learn More
Fox Weather App on an iPhone, Fox Weather logo overlapping
Fox Weather live
Earth & Space
Published

Alligator made famous in ‘Happy Gilmore’ dies at more than 80 years old

The gator was known for his work in popular films such as Happy Gilmore. He has been at a sanctuary in Colorado since his retirement in 2006.

By Angeli Gabriel Source FOX Weather
A beloved gator known for his work in popular feature films, such as "Happy Gilmore," has passed away at Colorado Gator Farm in southern Colorado.

Famous Hollywood gator dies at more than 80 years old at Colorado sanctuary

A beloved gator known for his work in popular feature films, such as "Happy Gilmore," has passed away at Colorado Gator Farm in southern Colorado.

MOSCA, Colo. – Morris, a beloved gator known for his work in popular feature films, such as "Happy Gilmore," has passed away at Colorado Gator Farm in southern Colorado.

The announcement was made by gator farm owner Jay Young on Monday through a moving, heartfelt video on the farm’s Facebook page.

"I know it’s strange to people that we get so attached to an alligator, to all of our animals," Young said. "We love our cats and dogs, too. The worst part of what we do is losing animals."

Young holds Morris's head in his hands, after he has passed on.

Young holds Morris's head in his hands, after the gator had passed on.

(Colorado Gator Farm / FOX Weather)

Morris was brought to the farm in 2006 for his retirement, after nearly 30 years of working in movies and television shows.

ALLIGATOR PROUDLY CROSSES STREET WITH TASTY TURTLE IN MOUTH

Gator farm officials said his exact age is unknown, but based on his growth rate as a 9-foot gator in 1975, along with his tooth loss, they estimate that he was over 80 years old when he died.

"That’s part of life," Young said. "Everything that lives must die."

Young said Morris was behaving strangely about a week ago, as he was not taking any food and was not lunging at farm workers – the feistiness he was known, loved and famous for.

Jay Young puts on a show for visitors at Colorado Gators and Reptile Park in the San Luis Valley on March 15, 2022 in Mosca, Colorado. The gator named Morris is used to the spotlight after working in Hollywood for 30 year. Morris started in dozens of films including Happy Gilmore before retiring at the farm.

Jay Young and Morris on a show for visitors at Colorado Gators and Reptile Park on March 15, 2022 in Mosca, Colorado.

(RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post / Getty Images)

"While we knew this was inevitable, we are very saddened by his passing to old age. RIP Morris," officials said.  

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

Morris was weighed and measured one last time prior to having his body sent to be taxidermied.

Officials said he was 10 feet 11 inches long and weighed 640 pounds.

Tags
Loading...