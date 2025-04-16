Angler lands likely world record 7-foot beast from Texas lake in life-challenging catch: 'True 1% likelihood'

LIVINGSTON, Texas – Texas has witnessed the return of a world-record fishing titan, who crafted another extraordinary saga beneath its murky surface in the most challenging catch of his life.

Kentucky angler Art Weston snagged another gigantic alligator gar while traveling with his fishing guide, Captain Kirk Kirkland, aboard his boat, which he rightfully named the "Garship Enterprise."

"A true 1% likelihood catch." — Art Weston

Weston etched his name into the record books again on April 8 after landing the largest freshwater fish on ultra-light tackle in the International Game Fish Association's (IGFA) history. It's just another notch to his belt of more than 40 world records.

He battled the 153-pound, 7-foot-3-inch behemoth for nearly four grueling hours before finally bringing it to shore after chasing it for over 2 miles.

Weston said his goal for the day was to best the existing 110-pound record for alligator gar caught on an incredibly light, 2-pound test line.

Knowing the difficulty of landing such a large fish on such fragile tackle, Weston and Kirkland came prepared with 6-foot steel leaders and sturdy J-hooks, adhering to IGFA regulations. The reel drag was set feather-light, relying more on the fish tiring itself out than brute force.

"This is a situation where you can’t rely on the force you can apply to the fish, but more so, just put enough pressure on them to keep swimming and tire themselves out," Weston said.

When the massive gar struck, Weston said its initial roll didn't immediately reveal its record-breaking size, so the decision was made to pursue the catch. The stubborn fish stayed deep, often swimming 8-12 feet below their boat – even resting on the bottom for 10-plus minutes at a time.

"Huge thanks to Kirk, as it was such a hard catch – we worked so hard to land her (almost lost her multiple times)," Weston said. "A true 1% likelihood catch."

Once safely ashore, the giant gar was quickly weighed, measured and photographed before being released back into Lake Livingston alive, according to Weston.

According to the IGFA, once officially certified, this incredible catch will be the largest freshwater fish ever recorded worldwide on an ultra-light (2-pound test) line. It will also rank as the sixth-largest fish of any species, freshwater or saltwater, caught on such light tackle.