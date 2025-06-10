Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: East Coast faces wind threat, tropics churn in Eastern Pacific

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It's Tuesday, June 10, 2025. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Damaging wind gusts threaten millions on Eastern Seaboard from Carolinas to New York

A broad area of severe weather is forecast for the Southeast, Mid-Atlantic and parts of the Northeast coastline on Tuesday.

Storms are expected to fire in the afternoon as a cold front moves along the East Coast. New York City, Philadelphia and Washington, D.C. are all under a Level 1 out of 5 risk of severe thunderstorms.

The Carolinas will see the greatest risk of damaging wind gusts, according to the National Weather Center's Storm Prediction Center.

next Image 1 of 2

prev Image 2 of 2

Possible tornado causes significant damage in New York as storms sweep across Northeast

Tuesday's severe weather threat comes after powerful thunderstorms tore across portions of the Northeast on Monday, including reports of a possible tornado in western New York state that left behind a trail of damage.

Drone video shows significant damage to homes, farms that had been leveled and countless trees that were brought down by the storm's powerful winds.

Barbara briefly became Eastern Pacific's first hurricane of the season; Cosme not far behind

Hurricane Barbara formed southwest of Mexico in the Eastern Pacific Ocean on Monday morning, making it the first hurricane of the 2025 season, but later weakened back to a tropical storm by evening. Continued weakening is forecast, and Barbara is expected to dissipate by Wednesday, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Tropical Storm Cosme is nearing hurricane intensity and will likely be the second hurricane in the Eastern Pacific at some point early Tuesday. Cosme is located about 600 miles south-southwest of the southern tip of Mexico's Baja California Peninsula.

A third area of low pressure is forecast to develop later this week south of southern Mexico.

Watch: Storm chaser provides wild drive through Texas amid windshield-shattering hail, walls of dust

A storm chaser's video showed his harrowing drive through the Texas Panhandle, battling supercells , windshield-shattering hail and blinding walls of dust.

Adam Cuker was traveling south through the area on Sunday as severe storms hit parts of the state . Cuker said the hail not only damaged his windshield but also broke one of his taillights.

Before you go

Here are a few more stories you might find interesting.

Need more weather? Check your local forecast plus 3D radar in the FOX Weather app . You can also watch FOX Weather wherever you go using the FOX Weather app, at foxweather.com/live or on your favorite streaming service .

It’s easy to share your weather photos and videos with us. Email them to weather@fox.com or add the hashtag #FOXWeather to your post on your favorite social media platform.