Invasive reptile spotting in California prompts warning in Santa Clara County's top park

The Santa Clara County Parks Department said an Argentine black and white tegu was found earlier this month at Joseph D. Grant County Park in Mount Hamilton.

By Chris Oberholtz Source FOX Weather
MOUNT HAMILTON, Ca. – An invasive reptile sighting in Santa Clara County's largest park has prompted an urgent call for public vigilance from California officials.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

(Santa Clara County Parks Department)

The non-native lizard, known for its impact on local ecosystems, was photographed by a group of hikers, who reported the discovery to park staff. The large, distinctive reptile, which can grow several feet long, poses a significant threat to native wildlife

"These lizards are not native to the area and tend to eat bird eggs, small birds, small lizards and various small mammals and invertebrates," county parks department officials said. "They are docile so they won't harm people, but they do not belong in county parks."

(Santa Clara County Parks Department)

Park rangers are currently on the lookout for the reptile around Grant Lake and urge visitors to assist in their efforts by reporting any sightings, but emphasize that the public should not attempt to approach, search for or trap the animal themselves.

"If you see it, back away safely and notify rangers as soon as possible," officials said.

