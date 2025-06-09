Search
Extreme Weather
Watch: Storm chaser provides wild drive through Texas amid windshield-shattering hail, walls of dust

The first “Particularly Dangerous Situation" Severe Thunderstorm Watch was issued for parts of Texas and Oklahoma for the first time since May 19, 2024.

By Chris Oberholtz Source FOX Weather
A weather enthusiast showed why storm chasing is not for the faint of heart as he followed various storms through the Texas Panhandle on Sunday, encountering windshield-shattering hail, supercells, and towering dust storms.

TURKEY, Texas – A storm chaser has captured his harrowing drive through the Texas Panhandle, battling supercells, windshield-shattering hail and blinding walls of dust.

Adam Cuker was traveling south through the area on Sunday as severe storms hit parts of the state

His footage takes viewers on a journey across the panhandle, revealing dark skies above Turkey, churning clouds over Spur and hail relentlessly pounding Claude. He also documented a dust storm sweeping through Rotan, a dramatic supercell dominating Jayton, and ultimately, dust clouds enveloping both Rotan and Roby.

TEXAS SLAMMED BY STORMS PRODUCING 100-MPH WIND GUSTS, GRAPEFRUIT-SIZED HAIL KNOCKING OUT POWER TO THOUSANDS

(Adam Cuker via Storyful)

Cuker said the hail not only damaged his windshield but also broke one of his taillights.

A Level 4 out of 5 severe storm threat was in place for parts of Texas and Oklahoma on Sunday.

The area is under a severe thunderstorm until the end of Sunday night and a Flood Watch until Monday morning.

A large lightning strike was captured amid severe weather in Texas

The first "Particularly Dangerous Situation" (PDS) Severe Thunderstorm Watch was issued for parts of each state for the first time since May 19, 2024. A PDS Severe Thunderstorm Watch is extremely rare, with only 25 occurrences since 2006. This particular PDS Severe Thunderstorm Watch was warning of 105-plus mph winds and hail greater than 5 inches.

A second Particularly Dangerous Situation Severe Thunderstorm Watch was issued later Sunday, which included the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex.

The top wind gust was a 100 mph gust in Goree.

