Watch: Runaway pet zebra rescued in Tennessee after spending week on the loose

CHRISTIANA, Tenn. – A "celebrity" pet zebra that spent a week on the run in Tennessee has safely been rescued and returned to his owner.

The animal named Ed became an international sensation while he was on the run after several people posted to social media showing the animal running alongside both sides of Interstate 24 earlier this month, forcing officials to close a portion of the road.

According to the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office, Ed was found in a pasture near I-24 in Christiana on Sunday, and he was returned to his owner.

A video shared by the sheriff's office showed the zebra being airlifted and flown by a helicopter to an animal trailer waiting nearby.

The sheriff's office said Ed only lasted about one day with his owner, and was reported missing on May 31.

In the days that followed, people began to post photos and videos of the animal while he was on the run.

The search came to an end on Sunday as the sheriff's office, the Tennessee Highway Patrol and the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency conducted the joint rescue.

It's the second time in about a year an escaped pet zebra has made headlines after a dayslong search. It took authorities five days to track down and corral a zebra that escaped a trailer on an interstate east of Seattle in May 2024.