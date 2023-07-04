The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Severe storms threaten central US as Florida roasts in record heat

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Wednesday, July 5, 2023. Start your day the right way with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Denver to Chicago threatened by severe weather

A cold front will continue to charge across the central U.S., spawning the threat of severe weather across the Plains and Midwest again on Wednesday.

Damaging winds and large hail appear to be the main threats with these severe storms, but an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out, especially in the Plains.

The severe storm threat on Wednesday, July 5, 2023.

(FOX Weather)



Florida swelters under record heat

Much of the Florida Peninsula is covered by Heat Advisories on Wednesday as another day of dangerous heat indices is forecast for the Sunshine State.

Tampa set a new daily record high on the Fourth of July when it climbed all the way to 97 degrees, but the tropical humidity made it far worse as the feels-like temperature reached a scorching 109 degrees.

Wednesday's weather is expected to be very similar, with high temperatures predicted to reach the upper 90s and the heat index forecast to approach 110.

Heat Advisories are in effect for much of Florida on Wednesday, July 5, 2023.

(FOX Weather)



Problems at the park

A Rhode Island man is dead after officials say he fell and was pulled underwater near a raging waterfall in Rocky Mountain National Park in Colorado.

At Grand Canyon National Park, a woman died while hiking in extreme heat on Sunday. The 57-year-old woman was said to be attempting an eight-mile hike in a remote area of the park when temperatures were well over 100 degrees.

And a woman who had been missing for more than a week was rescued after being found stuck waist-deep in mud inside a Massachusetts state park. Three officers waded 50 feet from shore through thick brush and swamp, where they were able to free her from the mud and carry her back to shore.

