Rhode Island man dies in Rocky Mountain National Park after falling near rushing waterfall

Park rangers say that the 25-year-old died after falling at West Creek Falls in Rocky Mountain National Park. With the excess rain and storms that Colorado has been seeing, officials warn of the raging water around the park.

By Heather Brinkmann Source FOX Weather
A Rhode Island man is dead after officials say he fell and was pulled underwater in Rocky Mountain National Park in Colorado.

Park rangers say that the 25-year-old died on Sunday after falling at West Creek Falls, a waterfall accessible by a trail that is located on the east side of the national park.

"Powerful currents can quickly pull a person underwater," officials said in a statement

His body was recovered Sunday evening and transferred to the Larimer County Coroner, who will determine his official cause of death.

(FILE) – Entrance sign for Rocky Mountain National Park. 

(John Greim/LightRocket / Getty Images)

With the excess rain and storms Colorado has been seeing over the past month, officials warn of the raging water around the park.

WOMAN DIES WHILE HIKING IN EXTREME HEAT AT GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK

"Mountain rivers, streams, and waterfalls are running very cold and very fast this time of year. The depth and current of all waterways can be deceivingly deep and swift," park officials said. " Park visitors are reminded to keep back from the banks of streams, rivers and waterfalls. Rocks and vegetation near water sources are often very slippery."

