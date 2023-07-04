Rhode Island man dies in Rocky Mountain National Park after falling near rushing waterfall

A Rhode Island man is dead after officials say he fell and was pulled underwater in Rocky Mountain National Park in Colorado.

Park rangers say that the 25-year-old died on Sunday after falling at West Creek Falls, a waterfall accessible by a trail that is located on the east side of the national park.

"Powerful currents can quickly pull a person underwater," officials said in a statement.

His body was recovered Sunday evening and transferred to the Larimer County Coroner, who will determine his official cause of death.

With the excess rain and storms Colorado has been seeing over the past month, officials warn of the raging water around the park.

"Mountain rivers, streams, and waterfalls are running very cold and very fast this time of year. The depth and current of all waterways can be deceivingly deep and swift," park officials said. " Park visitors are reminded to keep back from the banks of streams, rivers and waterfalls. Rocks and vegetation near water sources are often very slippery."