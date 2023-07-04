Missing Massachusetts woman found alive after being stuck in swampy mud for days in state park

Search
By Steven Yablonski
EASTON, Mass. – A Massachusetts woman who had been missing for more than a week was rescued safely after being found stuck waist-deep in mud inside a state park.

Police said they were called to Borderland State Park after hikers heard a woman screaming for help in a swamp-like area, according to a news release.

(Easton Police Department / FOX Weather)

When officers arrived, Easton police said they heard the missing woman, who has been identified as Emma Tetewsky, 31, but were unable to see her.

Three officers then waded about 50 feet from shore through thick brush and swamp to reach her.

Police said it is believed that Tetewsky had been stuck in the mud for at least three days.

Police were able to free her from the mud and carried her back to shore, where she received medical assistance.

"I’d like to commend our Easton officers, who blindly jumped into the water and followed the woman’s calls for help," Easton Police Chief Keith Boone said in a statement. "Their immediate action resulted in saving Emma Tetewsky. We’d also like to thank our incredible fire department, Borderland State Park rangers, and the hikers who heard Emma and called 911. Without this coordinated effort, this rescue would not have been successful."

Police said officers and firefighters used all-terrain vehicles in order to reach Tetewsky because of the rough terrain and where she was located.

Tetewsky was taken to a hospital in Brockton with serious but not believed to be life-threatening injuries.

