Unnerving video shows shark swimming among beachgoers in Florida

PENSACOLA BEACH, Fla. – Unnerving video shot along picturesque Navarre Beach in Pensacola Beach, Florida, shows a shark swimming dangerously close to beachgoers.

The video shows beachgoers begin to notice the shark in the water as it swims by, with some people rushing to shore while others stand by and keep their eye on it.

Americans in Florida and across the country have flocked to the nation’s beaches to celebrate the Independence Day holiday as a way to beat the heat.

The feels-like temperatures across the Sunshine State have reached triple-digits, with people from southeastern Georgia through South Florida under Heat Advisories.

In the West, heat alerts are in effect across southeastern California as well as across northern areas of the Golden State, western Oregon and parts of Washington.

Shark safety tips

The Atlantic White Shark Conservancy says swimmers can do a few things to try and avoid getting too close to a shark.

Stay close to shore where you can hear any warnings if they go out

Swim in groups. Don't go out alone

Avoid marine life. Seals and fish that can be food for sharks

Avoid dark, murky water you can't see through

Always pay attention to flags or signs

A purple flag means sharks frequent that area

Don't splash around

And most importantly, listen to the lifeguards if they warn you to get out of the water. Lifeguards get these alerts firsthand from researchers and are in charge of deciding if and what action to take if there could be a shark nearby.