Triple-digit heat returns to California, Desert Southwest as temps soar over 110 degrees in spots

SACRAMENTO, Calif. – After what had been a relatively mild end to spring and start of summer, California and the Desert Southwest will be heating up as the calendar wades farther into July, and we head into the July 4th holiday weekend.

Heat alerts are in effect for over 25 million in the region as highs are expected to easily climb over 100 degrees for the warned areas, with the hotter spots in the California valleys, Las Vegas and southern Arizona expected to see highs over 110 degrees.

Phoenix is expected to have highs over 110 degrees all week, peaking at 116 degrees on Monday. Las Vegas is expected to reach 112, while Sacramento will reach 106-108 this weekend.

These temperatures will increase the risk of heat-related illnesses in these areas over the holiday weekend.

For many towns that are used to triple-digit heat, summer has had a late start.

Las Vegas and Sacramento on Friday just finally reached 100 degrees for the first time this year, each breaking streaks that extended at least 290 days. For Las Vegas, its 294-day streak was a record, while Sacramento's 293-day streak was its second-longest since 2000.

The heat will gradually abate as the week progresses with highs in California dropping back into the 80s and 90s by the end of the week.