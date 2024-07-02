The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Jamaica braces for monstrous Hurricane Beryl on Wednesday

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Wednesday, July 3, 2024. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing on national, regional, and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Hurricane HQ: Monstrous Hurricane Beryl takes aim at Jamaica

As Hurricane Beryl continues to charge westward through the Caribbean Sea, the hurricane that devastated the Windward Islands is expected to bring life-threatening storm surge and winds to Jamaica and the Cayman Islands on Wednesday. The powerful hurricane has already caused several deaths throughout the Caribbean islands, and forecasters say Beryl could bring potentially catastrophic conditions to these islands.

Portions of Texas remain in Beryl's forecast cone on its current track. The FOX Forecast Center will continue to keep you updated as the tropical cyclone moves closer.

Beryl's forecast cone

Potentially historic heat is on the way for California

Excessive Heat Warnings cover more than 33 million people in California and the West as a potentially recording-setting heat wave is on the way. California's Central Valley could see more than 10 days of 110-degree heat. While California looks to take the brunt of it, the heat wave will stretch into Oregon, Arizona and western Nevada, where they could also swelter for an extended period of time.

13 million could be slammed by severe weather on Wednesday

Severe thunderstorms will be possible from the Plains through the Midwest on Wednesday. The National Weather Service's Storm Prediction Center issued a Level 2 out of 5 risk for parts of Colorado, Nebraska, Kansas, and South Dakota, as well as from Missouri through Ohio. The biggest threats will be damaging wind gusts and large hail, but forecasters say that a tornado or two cannot be ruled out in the Plains on Wednesday evening.

This graphic shows the severe thunderstorm risk on Monday, July 1, 2024.

Fourth of July forecast

Storms could plague some Fourth of July holiday festivities. See where the trouble spots will be for the July Fourth holiday week.

Forecast for Thursday, July 4, 2024.

