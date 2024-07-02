Search
Weather News
Published Updated

Will it rain on Fourth of July? Where weather may effect your festivities outdoors

Presently, there are reports of scattered delays throughout the country for air travelers. As the holiday week progresses, travelers could face challenges due to storms and extreme heat.

By Chris Oberholtz Source FOX Weather
Aviation expert and former pilot Capt. Mike Coffield joined FOX Weather on Friday, June 28, and explains how transportation officials are preparing for likely travel disruptions as millions of Americans prepare to head out of town for the Fourth of July holiday. 03:10

Travelers warned of disruptions ahead of 4th of July holiday

Aviation expert and former pilot Capt. Mike Coffield joined FOX Weather on Friday, June 28, and explains how transportation officials are preparing for likely travel disruptions as millions of Americans prepare to head out of town for the Fourth of July holiday.

Over 70 million travelers are anticipated to travel on the roads for the Fourth of July this week, and some may encounter different weather-related obstacles.

Thursday's possible airport delays.
(FOX Weather)

 

Severe storms are expected to affect areas from the central Plains to the Midwest

Meanwhile, California and the Southwest will experience intense heat on the Fourth of July, with record-breaking temperatures forecast for California's Central Valley.

The fireworks forecast.

(FOX Weather)

