Will it rain on Fourth of July? Where weather may effect your festivities outdoors

Over 70 million travelers are anticipated to travel on the roads for the Fourth of July this week, and some may encounter different weather-related obstacles.

Thursday's possible airport delays.

Presently, there are reports of scattered delays for air travelers throughout the country. As the holiday week progresses, travelers could face challenges due to storms and extreme heat.

Severe storms are expected to affect areas from the central Plains to the Midwest.

Meanwhile, California and the Southwest will experience intense heat on the Fourth of July, with record-breaking temperatures forecast for California's Central Valley.

