Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Derecho blasts Plains with destructive winds as massive heat dome peaks

Tuesday, July 29, 2025.

Destructive derecho unleashes hurricane-force wind gusts in northern Plains snapping trees, knocking out power

A destructive derecho snapped trees and knocked out power to tens of thousands of people as it tore across portions of the northern Plains and Upper Midwest with hurricane-force wind gusts late Monday night and into early Tuesday morning.

Sioux Center, Iowa, has reported the highest gust so far, reaching 99 mph. In Spencer, Iowa, a 92-mph wind gust was reported. Irene and Parker in South Dakota reported wind gusts of 87 and 85 mph, respectively.

As of early Tuesday morning, more than 100,000 power outages were reported in Minnesota, while just under 30,000 outages were reported in portions of Iowa.

Life-threatening heat dome prompts alerts for nearly 160 million from Plains to East Coast

A massive heat dome parked over the Southeast has prompted heat alerts, including Heat Advisories and Extreme Heat Warnings, for nearly 160 million Americans from the Plains to the East Coast through midweek.

Tuesday is expected to be one of the hottest days of the week, with more than two dozen record highs threatened from Florida to New England. The extreme heat continues into Wednesday, but the worst of it will be focused on the mid-Atlantic states.

Anyone spending time outdoors is advised to take precautions to avoid heat exhaustion and heatstroke . Young children and babies, along with older adults, should avoid prolonged time outdoors. When outdoors, it's important to drink plenty of water with electrolytes and spend time in the shade.

This graphic shows the heat alerts in effect through Wednesday, July 30, 2025.





Iona strengthens into major hurricane south of Hawaii as Tropical Storm Keli follows behind it

Hurricane Iona strengthened into a Category 3 storm hundreds of miles southeast of Honolulu late Monday night local time, as Tropical Storm Keli follows on Iona's heels several hundred miles to its east in the Central Pacific Ocean.

Both storms are expected to stay well south of the Hawaiian Islands, though the archipelago could see some enhanced wave heights this week.

This graphic shows an overview of all the tropical activity in the Central and Eastern Pacific basins.





Watch this: Lightning strikes hood of truck during Texas storm

A truck was struck by lightning during an intense thunderstorm in Texas last week, and the entire thing was caught on video.

As the severe weather event unfolded, a bright bolt of lightning could be seen striking the front of his truck, and a loud thump could be heard.

