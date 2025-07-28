Watch: Lightning strikes hood of truck during Texas storm

A truck was struck by lightning during an intense thunderstorm in Texas last week, and the entire thing was caught on video.

The video, which was recorded by Austin Garland, shows heavy rain and lightning while he was traveling on Highway 59 between Wharton and El Campo on July 25.

As the severe weather event unfolded, a bright bolt of lightning could be seen striking the front of his truck, and a loud thump could be heard.

After a few moments, a stunned Garland can be heard saying "Oh my gosh" in response to the unusual event.

Garland told Storyful that it was the "most insane lightning storm" he’d seen, and not only did the lightning hit his vehicle, but it also "blew chunks" out of the road.

While it's true that rubber is often used as insulation against an electrical shock, it's a myth that your vehicle's tires are what protect you if it's struck by lightning.

According to John Jensenius, a lightning safety specialist at the National Lightning Safety Council, it's actually the frame of your vehicle that offers protection.

"If the car is struck, lightning will follow that metal shell around the car and into the ground, and you'll be safe," Jensenius said.

While you’ll be safe, your vehicle may not fare well. According to Jensenius, the electronics will usually be fried, and the tires may be severely damaged.

"The lightning may go through, and they may cause the tires to explode," Jensenius said.