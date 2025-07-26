Weekend Weather update from FOX Weather: Chicago faces renewed flash flood threat

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s July 26, 2025. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast .

Chicago faces renewed flash flood threat as ‘tropical-like’ airmass stretches from Iowa to Pennsylvania

Another day of scattered heavy thunderstorms inside what forecasters called a juicy, "tropical-like" air mass Saturday has renewed the risk of flash flooding across several states from Iowa to Pennsylvania, including Chicago and outskirts of Pittsburgh.

The storms are firing along a stationary front draped along the border of a massive heat dome that has been cooking much of nation this week. The heat dome shrunk Saturday to mostly focusing its triple-digit warming powers on the coastal Southeast and mid-Atlantic, but thunderstorms riding along the edge of the dome are tapping into an unstable and exceedingly moist atmosphere.

New York, Kansas City, Chicago met with soaking rains, flash flooding on Friday

Saturday's flood risk comes a day after several major cities in the U.S. were hammered by soaking rains and flash flooding, including New York, Chicago and Kansas City.

On Friday, 3-5 inches of rain fell across Chicago, causing streets and viaducts to flood across the south side of the city.

Kansas City International Airport reported 3.34 inches of rain in two days, while in Pleasant Hill, Missouri, more than 6 inches of rain fell.

In the Northeast, severe storms bringing damaging winds helped cut the heat. A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was put into place for New York City. Several trees and power lines were reported down in Connecticut and Massachusetts.

Fisherman reels in monster 86.8-pound blue catfish from Missouri River: 'Impressive fish'

A Midwest angler on the banks of the Missouri River near St. Louis recently experienced the catch of a lifetime.

Wally Klein landed a colossal 86.8-pound blue catfish that truly put his fishing and "weightlifting" skills to the test.

Klein, using gizzard shad as bait on his rod-and-reel setup, battled the enormous fish before successfully bringing it to shore along the banks around Washington , the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) said .

