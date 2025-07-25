Chicago slammed with flash flooding after 5 inches of rain fall in few hours

CHICAGO - Torrential rains nearing 5 inches in just a few hours led to flash flooding across parts of Chicago on Friday afternoon, snarling both traffic on the ground and in the air.

National Weather Service storm reports indicate flash flooding in Naperville, Washington Park and Burr Ridge as well as Chicago.

Three-hour radar loop.

(FOX Weather)



A Flash Flood Warning was in effect for the south side of the Windy City, where 3-5 inches of rain had already fallen across the area.

Chicago's Midway Airport reported 1.5 inches of rain in just 37 minutes. Within 90 minutes, the airport reported 2.77 inches of rain.

Drivers on Interstate 55 were met with flooded roads, one video showed.

A ground stop was in place at Chicago Midway and both Midway and Chicago O'Hare International Airport were experiencing delays to inbound and outbound flights.

Storm reports indicate some viaducts and underpasses in Chicago were fully submerged in water.

One report said a person was trapped in a vehicle within a flooded viaduct and the vehicle had to be towed out.

Updates to follow.